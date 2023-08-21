The Seattle Seahawks have gone through two preseason games playing opposition backup quarterbacks, and generally few starters altogether. While Seattle is likely to be playing rookies and other reserves from start to finish in next Saturday’s preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, it looks as if the Pack are going to have Jordan Love get in some more reps before the regular season.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Love will start next week at Lambeau Field, although he didn’t specify how long he’ll play.

Matt LaFleur on decision to dress Jordan Love for preseason finale vs. Seahawks: "He's going to play."



Why?



"I don't believe you can give a young guy in that position enough reps." — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) August 20, 2023

Love is the heir apparent to Aaron Rodgers and has scarcely seen regular season playing time since being taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In two preseason games, Love is 12/18 for 130 yards, 2 touchdowns, and no interceptions. Against both the New England Patriots and Cincinnati Bengals, Love played two series before being replaced by Penn State rookie Sean Clifford.

In case you’re wondering, former Seahawks QB and USFL MVP Alex McGough’s only snaps have been three kneeldowns in the Bengals game.

Seattle doesn’t play Green Bay in the regular season, so unless they meet in the playoffs this is the first and last time we’ll see Love this year. It’s still a chance for Seahawks defensive players to finally get reps versus an opposition starting quarterback, albeit one who’s entering his first year as QB1.