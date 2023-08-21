In Today’s Links: Tyreke looking good, rookies warming up, Geno getting ready. Our Seattle Seahawks have one more preseason game in Green Bay before the home opener. This upcoming week will be huge for any players on the fringe of the ‘Hawks roster. Who are you excited to see make the cut?

Seahawks News

If the Seahawks had to cut 25 players today

The Seahawks have difficult decisions to make with the roster: Seaside Joe 1632

Seahawks takeaways: What we learned in 22-14 preseason win over Cowboys - KING5

The Seahawks' depth was on display Saturday night as the team overcame a late rally by the Dallas Cowboys to win 22-14 in Seattle's second preseason game. The starters once again saw limited playing time, although Geno Smith and several others did make their first appearance in front of the Seattle crowd since last season. Here are a few things to take away from the Seahawks' second consecutive preseason win. Clip after clip has been spread across the internet of rookie wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba making circus catches and making easy work of Seahawks defensive backs in 1-on-1 matchups.

Seahawks players share reactions to their second preseason win - Seahawks Wire

Here's what Seahawks past and present were tweeting after the win.

Live stream discussing the Cowboys win « Seahawks Draft Blog

Reacting to the Seahawks' pre-season win over the Cowboys

Wyman's instant reaction to Seattle Seahawks' 2nd preseason win - Seattle Sports

Former NFL linebacker and current Seattle Seahawks Radio Network commentator Dave Wyman breaks down the preseason win over the Cowboys.

Tyreke Smith’s Big Night Highlights Seahawks’ Outside Linebacker Depth - Seahawks.com

Second-year outside linebacker Tyreke Smith came up big in Seattle’s 22-14 preseason win over the Cowboys, highlighting Seattle’s depth at that position.

Seahawks’ offense gets explosive, CB battle heats up and more from win vs. Cowboys - The Athletic

Seattle had six plays of at least 20 yards, including one each from their top offensive rookies, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zach Charbonnet.

Seattle Seahawks EDGE Tyreke Smith 'Stacking Days' After Lost Rookie Season - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

After more than a year without playing in a game, Tyreke Smith has relished the chance to finally play in front of the 12s this preseason and after a breakout outing against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday night, he looks primed to make an impact for the Seattle Seahawks.

NFC West News

49ers-Broncos Final Kick: Rookie Kicker Jake Moody makes a clutch kick - Niners Nation

He missed an XP, and skinned the cat on his final field goal, but it was a much better showing for the 49ers rookie kicker.

Trey Lance gets his groove back while leading 49ers to pair of late scores - The Athletic

Lance certainly didn't settle the competition to be No. 2 quarterback, but he relieved some of the pressure on him entering the game.

The Biggest Takeaway From 49ers QB Trey Lance's Preseason Performance vs. the Denver Broncos - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing the biggest takeaway from San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance's preseason performance against the Denver Broncos.

Arizona Cardinals Quarterback Clayton Tune Making Most of Opportunities - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals QB Clayton Tune is steadily improving.

3 Winners and 3 Losers in Cardinals’ preseason loss to Chiefs - Revenge of the Birds

Cardinals might have some position battle winners at punter and running back

3 potential surprise cuts on Los Angeles Rams roster - Turf Show Times

Players like Logan Bruss and Lance McCutcheon could be fighting for their NFL lives next week

Los Angeles Rams' Ethan Evans' Punting Excellence vs. Raiders - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Have the Los Angeles Rams found a punter for years to come with seventh-round rookie Ethan Evans?

Bold predictions for every NFL team in 2023 — NFC West | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Three 2023 bold predictions each for the Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks.

Around The NFL

Myles Jack announces shocking decision ahead of season - Larry Brown Sports

Myles Jack announced he is retiring from the NFL less than two weeks after the veteran linebacker signed with the Philadelphia Eagles

New York Jets can follow Packers' plan to manage talent, egos - ESPN

It's a good problem to have: How do the Jets keep all their playmakers happy? They have a QB with the clout to make it work.

Packers' Jordan Love 'definitely ready' for Week 1 - ESPN

Coach Matt LaFleur hasn't decided whether the Packers' new starting quarterback will play Saturday, but Love feels prepared.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Saints-Chargers on Sunday night - NFL.com

Sunday night saw the Los Angeles Chargers play against the New Orleans Saints on NFL Network.

Winners and losers from NFL preseason Week 2: Steelers offense shines, Bijan Robinson flashes, Bills stagnant - CBSSports.com

Here are some of the biggest winners and losers from Week 2 of the preseason