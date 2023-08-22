This Week in Seahawks History: Knicked and picked

This will be a weekly article series throughout the season looking back on what happened for the Seattle Seahawks 40, 30, 20, and 10 years ago this week. It’s still preseason history, but that won’t be the case much longer!

40 Years Ago

Saturday, August 27, 1983

Game Log

Seattle and San Francisco traded short FGs in the 1st Quarter to make the score 3-3. The Seahawks took the lead late in the 2nd Quarter on a 2-yard TD run by Dan Doornink and Seattle headed into halftime up 10-3. The 49ers pulled closer at 10-6 with another Ray Wersching FG, but the Seahawks went right down the field with Dave Krieg finding Eric Lane for a 9-yard passing TD and the 17-6 lead. Norm Johnson tacked on another FG in the 4th Quarter as the Seahawks won 20-6.

The Seahawks were quite lucky fumble-wise in this game since they coughed it up four times and recovered all of them. I couldn’t find full game offensive statistics, only those from the first half so that’s what we’ll have to look at. Jim Zorn was 11/17 for 119 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT. Curt Warner had 39 yards on 8 carries. Dan Doornink only carried the ball 3 times for 4 yards but did have that 2nd Quarter TD. Steve Largent had 2 catches for 37 yards.

Kerry Justin did NOT have an interception for the first time in the preseason, although he still produced 4 tackles and 2 passes defensed. That was pretty much it for notable defensive stats from this game.

Interestingly, there were some post-game quotes included with the game log, and this one from the aforementioned Kerry Justin caught my eye.

“Knicked and picked” instead of “dinked and dunked”? I might have to steal that.

30 Years Ago

Saturday, August 28, 1993

Game Log

Seattle scored first with a 22-yard FG by John Kasay to pull ahead 3-0. Future Seahawks legend Warren Moon hit Webster Slaughter (one of the best NFL names ever) for a 2-yard passing TD just before halftime to take the 7-3 lead. The Seahawks got a special teams TD in the 3rd Quarter when Dave McCloughan returned a punt 75 yards to the house for a 10-7 lead. Seattle added 7 more points on a Tommy Kane 17-yard TD catch from Stan Gelbaugh. Al Del Greco pulled the Oilers within a TD at 17-10 with a 31-yard FG in the 4th Quarter, but John Kasay booted a 47-yarder to make the final score 20-10.

Rick Mirer was 6/11 for 79 yards, 0 TD, 0 INT. Stan Gelbaugh was 5/8 for 85 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT. Chris Warren had 11 carries for 45 yards. Tracy Johnson led all Seahawks receivers with 3 catches for 57 yards.

James Jefferson and Dwayne Harper each had 1 INT. The defense had a sack party with 6.0 total, led by Michael Sinclair with 2.0 sacks and Joe Nash with 1.5 sacks. Cortez Kennedy also had 1.0 sack in the win.

20 Years Ago

Saturday, August 23, 2003

Game Log

The Seahawks got the ball after a three-and-out by the Chiefs and drove right down the field. They couldn’t punch it into the endzone, though, settling for a 32-yard FG by Josh Brown. Kansas City took the ball right down the field themselves on the ensuing drive and finished it off with a 14-yard TD pass from Trent Green to Tony Gonzalez to take the 7-3 lead. Seattle got the lead right back when Matt Hasselbeck found Heath Evans for a 5-yard TD pass to put Seattle up 10-7. Kansas City pulled ahead again on the next drive when Marc Boerigter caught an 11-yard TD pass from Todd Collins. Seattle cut the deficit to 14-13 when Josh Brown booted a 50-yard FG. The Chiefs squeaked in another TD before halftime when Todd Collins found Jason Dunn in the endzone from 7 yards away for a 21-13 halftime lead. Seattle took the ball after halftime and wasted no time with a Darrell Jackson 3-yard TD catch from Matt Hasselbeck. They completed the two-point conversion on a pass from Hasselbeck to Shaun Alexander and tied the game at 21-21. That score lasted all of 11 seconds – as long as it took rookie Larry Johnson to return the kickoff 85 yards for a TD. Fear not, Seattle scored on their next possession when Trent Dilfer threw a 19-yard TD pass to Koren Robinson, and the score was knotted up 28-28. Jose Cortez put Kansas City up 31-28 with a 40-yard FG in the late 3rd Quarter. Thankfully, the 4th Quarter was Kerry Carter time as he had TD runs of 17 yards and 1 yard, helping the Seahawks to a 42-31 win.

Matt Hasselbeck was 17/23 for 198 yards, 2 TD, 0 INT. Trent Dilfer was 12/14 for 124 yards, 1 TD, 0 INT. Kerry Carter had 11 carries for 53 yards and 2 TDs. Koren Robinson had 5 catches for 77 yards and a TD. Darrell Jackson added 66 yards and a TD on 5 catches of his own.

The Seahawks defense had 2 interceptions – 1 by Ken Hamlin and the other I believe was from Doug Evans. The game log says J. Evans, but I’m pretty sure that’s a typo. And with Heath Evans on the roster already, I doubt they had three different “Evans” on the team at the same time!

10 Years Ago

Friday, August 23, 2013

Game Log

Most people probably don’t remember this game, but I do…because I was there! As a Seahawks fan in Wisconsin, it’s not too often that I have the opportunity to see our beloved team in person and I took advantage of it.

Okay, so maybe it wasn’t the most exciting game outside of a few moments. The only scoring in the 1st half were FGs from each team in the 1st Quarter – a 27-yarder from Stephen Hauschka for the Seahawks and a Mason Crosby 38-yard FG for the Packers. The Seahawks took the lead midway through the 3rd Quarter when rookie RB Christine Michael busted loose and outran the defense for a 43-yard rushing TD. It was at this point that I thought Michael was going to be a stud. Those were the days. Green Bay tied the score at 10-10 when Vince Young (!!) threw a 1-yard TD pass to Jonathan Amosa. I honestly didn’t remember that Vince Young was in camp with the Packers until I wrote this. What a time to be alive! Seattle scored the deciding TD in the 4th Quarter when preseason beast Stephen Williams caught a 42-yard TD pass from another mid 2000’s college QB star in Brady Quinn as the Seahawks won 17-10.

Generally, the 3rd preseason game was the “dress rehearsal” for the regular season. Seattle had to be hoping that Russell Wilson just had an off day as he was 11/17 for 126 yards, 0 TD, 2 INT. Christine Michael led Seattle in rushing with 11 carries for 97 yards and 1 TD. Stephen Williams had 58 yards receiving and 1 TD on 2 catches to pace Seattle.

Not a ton to write about here on defense except 1.0 sack each from Sealver Siliga and Kyle Knox.

And now, a full decade later, there’s another preseason game in GB coming up on August 26. Time really is a flat circle. Maybe Charbonnet will have a 43-yard TD run or something to really bring it all back around!