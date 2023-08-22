Who’s making waves? Who’s heading home? Who’s depth? Who’s taking a starter’s spot? Our Seattle Seahawks move one day closer to the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams and that means roster spots are slowly starting to gel and cuts are looming. Interesting indeed, no?

Seahawks News

Seahawks roster cuts: Bubble players most likely to be picked up on waivers - Seaside Joe

4 Seahawks who might be the most attractive to other teams if Pete Carroll doesn't protect them

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 5 Jamal Adams - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk are counting down the top 25 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks. Up next is No. 5, strong safety Jamal Adams.

What the Seattle Seahawks are showing that's different on defense - Seattle Sports

"I think the aggressive meter and gas pedal has been stepped on by Clint Hurtt," Seattle Sports' Brock Huard said of the Seattle Seahawks DC.

Seahawks Round-Up: Media Reactions To The Seahawks' 22-14 Win over the Cowboys - Seahawks.com

Local and national media react to Seattle's 22-14 home victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of preseason action.

Seattle Seahawks Mid-Preseason Stock Watch: Who's Hot, Who's Not? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With two preseason games down and one left to play, Drew Lock and Levi Bell have stood out as standouts for the Seattle Seahawks, while several other players haven't maximized on their chances to win a starting job or earn a roster spot.

NFC West News

49ers snap counts: Trey Lance plays more than Sam Darnold against the - Niners Nation

It seemed like Sam Darnold was on the field forever, but Trey Lance ended up playing more

How the Nickelback Position is Playing Out for the 49ers - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Defensive coordinator Steve Wilks revealed where things stand at the nickelback position for the 49ers.

Arizona Cardinals Not Ready to Name Starting Quarterback - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals won't commit to anybody as a starter right now, which includes the quarterback position.

Red Rain Podcast: Concerns about Colt, Isaiah and Gannon - Revenge of the Birds

While Kyle "L’ll Rock" and I were taping, Jonathan Gannon announced that Kyler Murray will be making the trip with the team to Minnesota. I had asked about that during the podcast and think it’s a...

Rams stock up, stock down: Who stood out in preseason loss to Raiders? - Turf Show Times

Which player’s stock was affected the most after the preseason loss to the Raiders?

'My Fault': Los Angeles Rams QB Stetson Bennett Explains Pick-Six vs. Las Vegas Raiders - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett threw his first interception of his career in the 34-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. What happened during that play?

Around The NFL

Saints offer update on Jimmy Graham following incident - Larry Brown Sports

New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen gave an update on tight end Jimmy Graham following the player's run-in with police on Friday.

How much can we read into Colts allowing Jonathan Taylor to seek trade? Previous contract disputes provide hints - Yahoo Sports

Just because Jonathan Taylor has permission to seek a trade doesn't mean a deal will get done. It's much more complicated.

NFL outlines procedure for using third quarterback - NBC Sports

The NFL has brought back the third quarterback rule.

Madden NFL 24 predicts 2023 season, including Cowboys winning Super Bowl, Jets tumbling and Justin Fields dismay - Yahoo Sports

Charles McDonald and Anthony Sulla-Heffinger both simulated a full season in Madden NFL 24, dissected the findings and determined which outcome seems more likely.

NFL scores and recaps for every preseason Week 2 game | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

PFF broke down the numbers immediately after every NFL preseason Week 2 game, including scores, rookie standouts, offensive line performances and more.

Jones: Should the NFL eliminate preseason games? Despite injuries, it’s not realistic - The Athletic

Five players have left the field via stretcher in preseason games, raising the question of whether the NFL really needs these exhibitions.

NFL preseason Power Rankings 2023: How all 32 teams stack up - ESPN

How do all 32 teams stack up against one another, and who from each team has the most to prove? The 2023 NFL season begins Sept. 7.