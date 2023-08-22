Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s big play against the Dallas Cowboys came at a cost.

The Seattle Seahawks’ rookie wide receiver suffered a broken bone in his wirst on his 48-yard catch-and-run, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter says he’s undergoing surgery in Philadelphia on Tuesday. While there’s a possibility he’ll be ready for Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, it all depends on how his surgery goes.

Seahawks’ first-round pick Jaxon Smith-Njigba is undergoing wrist surgery today in Philadelphia, but still could have a chance to be ready for the start of the regular season, per sources. Surgery will determine how long he will miss. He hurt his wrist Saturday night vs. Dallas. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 22, 2023

Smith-Njigba ended his Ohio State career with only a few games played due to a persistent hamstring injury, which also affected his workload in rookie minicamp practices. Now he has a wrist injury which we’re hoping is minor enough that the surgery will only cause him to miss the last preseason game against the Green Bay Packers and absolutely nothing else.

The other day I noted the ridiculous number of times high Seahawks draft picks have ended up getting injured in camp or preseason over the past several years, and this year both first-round picks Devon Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba have to be considered question marks for Week 1.