Seahawks sign XFL champion tight end

The Seattle Seahawks have made a roster tweak ahead of their preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.

Sal Cannella, whose most recent NFL stop was with the Green Bay Packers, has signed with the Seahawks. To make room for Cannella, cornerback Montrae Braswell has been waived for the second time in a matter of weeks.

Tyler Mabry did leave Saturday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys with an undisclosed injury, so this may be why they’ve added a tight end to the 90-man roster.

Cannella is undrafted out of Auburn and has been a standout performer in the spring football leagues. He was an All-USFL selection in 2022 with the New Orleans Breakers, with 34 catches for 368 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Earlier this year Cannella was part of the XFL championship winning Arlington Renegades, catching 42 passes for 415 yards in the regular season. In the title win over the DC Defenders, Cannella scored his first and only touchdown on the year.

If Cannella plays at all this weekend, it will be against the last NFL team he was with.