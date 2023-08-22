 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Seahawks continue DL churn, sign NCAA kick return TD record holder

Just two days after signing DaMarcus Mitchell, Seattle has reportedly already moved on, but has added the NCAA record holder for kickoff return touchdowns in his place.

By John Gilbert
Photo by Tommy Martino/University of Montana/Getty Images

One of the key questions for fans and observers through the offseason for the Seattle Seahawks was how the team would address the front seven on defense, specifically a defensive line that was regularly gashed throughout the 2022 season. For the most part, the answer to that question was to completely overhaul the position group, with the top four players by snap count - Poona Ford, Quinton Jefferson, Shelby Harris and Al Woods - all allowed to sign elsewhere.

Then training camp started, and the strategy moved from overhaul to churning through players in the position group at a rate that fans have not seen in quite some time, potentially since the 2010 season and Pete Carroll and John Schneider’s first year in the Pacific Northwest. According to a report Tuesday from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, that churn is continuing.

It will not be a surprise if some fans are unfamiliar with the name DaMarcus Mitchell, given that many likely heard it for the first time just two days ago when it was reported that the Hawks had waived Anthony Montalvo in order to sign Mitchell.

No word yet on a corresponding move to fill the open spot created by waiving Mitchell.

UPDATE:

The roster spot created did not stay open for very long, with the Seahawks signing wide receiver Malik Flowers. Flowers signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of Montana, but was waived in June after minicamp. During his college career Flowers set the NCAA record for kick return touchdowns with seven.

