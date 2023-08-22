The Seattle Seahawks’ receiving corps took a significant setback on Tuesday with news that first-round rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba will need surgery on his injured wrist. Smith-Njigba suffered a “slight fracture” according to head coach Pete Carroll, and the optimistic timetable is that he’s back after “3-to-4 weeks.”

Pete Carroll says Jaxon Smith-Njigba has yet to have his surgery, but it’s coming. Seahawks holding out hope it’s a “3-to-4 week deal” and that maybe he could play in the opener @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/YDohlgPJmz — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 22, 2023

It’s believed that Smith-Njigba sustained the injury falling to the turf after being tackled on his 48-yard catch-and-run against the Dallas Cowboys last Saturday night. JSN did not return to the game after this play.

We’re less than three weeks out from the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, so it’s a near certainty that the Seahawks will be without JSN for Week 1. The worst case scenario would be Smith-Njigba being placed on short-term injured reserve, which would put him out for four games and he wouldn’t be available until after the bye week.

With JSN on the mend, Dee Eskridge injured (as usual) and suspended anyway, and Dareke Young potentially facing his own surgery with an abductor issue, Jake Bobo is quite possibly the WR3 by default on opening day.