Pete Carroll provides injury updates for Jamal Adams, Jordyn Brooks, Dareke Young, and others

The Seahawks are banged up all around; fortunately, most of these guys should still get a chance to play this season.

By DianeTaylor
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks are one more preseason game away from the regular season, and the injuries are continuing to mount. Many of the team’s draft picks have had to miss time at some point or another, and as we have all heard, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the most recent victim of the curse with first round picks being available for the season opener. Fortunately, JSN shouldn’t have to miss too long, but what about some of the other players who have either suffered an injury this summer or have been recovering from an existing condition from/shortly after last season. Pete Carroll spoke to the media on Tuesday and provided some updates regarding both younger guys and veterans, and while there is some reason to be concerned, there is also some reason for optimism.

First, relatively good news for a couple of veterans, as it is starting to sound like we may get some Jamal Adams and some Jordyn Brooks sooner than later.

On the not so great side, rookies Mike Morris and Cam Young are out, though Morris sounds like he may miss more time between the two. Morris’s absence could open up some interesting competition/shifting along the defensive line.

Tentatively scary news for Dareke Young, who may miss some extended time according to Corbin Smith.

With both Young and JSN out, Jake Bobo seems to be collecting the WR3 reps.

No, the injuries are not fun, and yes, they do suck. But the team is fortunate that they may see at least some of these guys back before too long. Of course, Pete Carroll tends to be... optimistic with regard to injuries, so it can be challenging to discern much about a timeline until we get some further reports. Hopefully, the team is getting their injury luck out of the way now and will spend the majority of 2023-24 in a much healthier roster state. We may not see many/any of the players listed above, but the Seahawks close out the preseason at Lambeau on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers!

