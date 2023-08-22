The Seattle Seahawks are one more preseason game away from the regular season, and the injuries are continuing to mount. Many of the team’s draft picks have had to miss time at some point or another, and as we have all heard, Jaxon Smith-Njigba is the most recent victim of the curse with first round picks being available for the season opener. Fortunately, JSN shouldn’t have to miss too long, but what about some of the other players who have either suffered an injury this summer or have been recovering from an existing condition from/shortly after last season. Pete Carroll spoke to the media on Tuesday and provided some updates regarding both younger guys and veterans, and while there is some reason to be concerned, there is also some reason for optimism.

First, relatively good news for a couple of veterans, as it is starting to sound like we may get some Jamal Adams and some Jordyn Brooks sooner than later.

Pete Carroll said it looks like Jordyn Brooks will be ready by Week 1. Brooks practiced today for the first time since coming off PUP. He appeared to be a full participant and wasn’t wearing a knee brace — remarkable given he’s less than eight months removed from his ACL tear. pic.twitter.com/ZKzdzPjrFX — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 22, 2023

Pete Carroll said it looks like S Jamal Adams will be activated off PUP tomorrow or Wednesday. The idea there is that Adams would then be allowed to take part in walk-throughs; he would eventually be eased into practice but not right away. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 22, 2023

Pete Carroll says Jamal Adams may participate in #Seahawks walkthrough practices starting tomorrow or Thursday. Calls it “a big step,” but not saying he will be able to play in the opener — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) August 22, 2023

On the not so great side, rookies Mike Morris and Cam Young are out, though Morris sounds like he may miss more time between the two. Morris’s absence could open up some interesting competition/shifting along the defensive line.

Carroll said Mike Morris had a procedure on his shoulder here yesterday on the old shoulder issue he’s been dealing with.



Can Young still recovering from his calf strain. Neither will play this week in GB. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) August 22, 2023

I would think this means Morris won't be available week 1?



Perry would be the 6th IDL. This helps disperse some of Reed and Young's snaps to 3T, beefing the line up.



It also will call on more of Myles Adams--which is welcome (not the Morris being hurt part) https://t.co/sOAjxJrFIL — splitflow drive strong curl takes 2 back for 3yrds (@cmikesspinmove) August 22, 2023

Tentatively scary news for Dareke Young, who may miss some extended time according to Corbin Smith.

More not so good news for #Seahawks receiving corps per Carroll. Dareke Young still dealing with adductor issue and wasn't at practice today.



"We might have to get it fixed."



Not good. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 22, 2023

With both Young and JSN out, Jake Bobo seems to be collecting the WR3 reps.

Cade Johnson back to practice today. But Dareke Young was out. Typical top 3 WRs today were Metcalf, Lockett and Bobo. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 22, 2023

No, the injuries are not fun, and yes, they do suck. But the team is fortunate that they may see at least some of these guys back before too long. Of course, Pete Carroll tends to be... optimistic with regard to injuries, so it can be challenging to discern much about a timeline until we get some further reports. Hopefully, the team is getting their injury luck out of the way now and will spend the majority of 2023-24 in a much healthier roster state. We may not see many/any of the players listed above, but the Seahawks close out the preseason at Lambeau on Saturday against the Green Bay Packers!