We’ve got one more week of preseason left for the Seattle Seahawks, and I’d say there’s a general idea of what the initial 53-man roster will look like. Jordyn Brooks returning from the PUP list makes things a little more interesting, since that’s effectively a lost roster spot for someone. There’s also Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s injury and whether or not he has a chance to return by Week 1, or if his wrist issue is more serious than thought and he’ll start regular season on IR. For now, I’ll keep him on the active roster. Dareke Young could miss time with his own injury, likewise Mike Morris, so there’s a lot to think about with this new projection.

Offense (24)

Quarterback (2): Geno Smith, Drew Lock

Running back (4): Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, DeeJay Dallas

Wide Receiver (6): DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo (UDFA), Cody Thompson, Cade Johnson

Tight End (3): Noah Fant, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson

Offensive Line (9): Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Stone Forsythe, Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, Olusegun Oluwatimi, Phil Haynes, Anthony Bradford, Jake Curhan

Defense (26)

Defensive Line (6): Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, Mario Edwards Jr, Cameron Young, Jacob Sykes (UDFA), Myles Adams

Outside linebackers (5): Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe, Tyreke Smith

Off-ball linebackers (5): Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush, Jon Rhattigan, Nick Bellore, Jordyn Brooks

Safeties (5): Quandre Diggs, Julian Love, Jamal Adams, Jerrick Reed II, Jonathan Sutherland (UDFA)

Cornerbacks (5): Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Mike Jackson Jr, Tre Brown, Coby Bryant

Special Teams (3)

Kicker (1): Jason Myers

Punter (1): Michael Dickson

Long Snapper (1): Chris Stoll (UDFA)

PUP list: Bryan Mone

Reserve/Suspended List: Dee Eskridge

Injured Reserve: Dareke Young, Mike Morris

The Cut List (Offense): Holton Ahlers, Bryant Koback, Wayne Taulapapa, SaRodorick Thompson, Malik Flowers, John Hall, Matt Landers, Tyjon Lindsey, Easop Winston Jr, Justin Marshall, Griffin Hebert, Tyler Mabry, Sal Cannella, Greg Eiland, Joey Hunt, Jalen McKenzie, Kendall Randolph, Liam Ryan

The Cut List (Defense): Austin Faoliu, Levi Bell, Roderick Perry II, Matt Gotel, Vi Jones, Ben Burr-Kirven, Patrick O’Connell, Christian Young, Lance Boykin, Arquon Bush, Joey Blount, Benjie Franklin, Chris Steele, Ty Okada, Artie Burns

I believe Sutherland’s heavy snap count through the preseason (on defense and special teams) will position him for the 53-man roster, and possibly at Joey Blount’s expense. Coby Bryant’s safety/corner versatility may negate any reason to keep an additional safety on the roster, especially if Adams is off the PUP list this week as expected.

Ahlers, Bell, Koback, Lindsey, Winston, and Blount are a handful of notable practice squad candidates.

Thompson and/or Johnson’s roster spot could be short-lived depending on JSN’s injury status. I think Sykes will stay on the squad just for any sort of interior d-line depth, and if Mike Morris is dealing with shoulder surgery then it’s possible Morris is a short-term (not season-ending) IR candidate.

The injury situations have me believing that Seattle may be very busy in the gap between final cuts and Week 1 of the regular season, if you catch my drift.