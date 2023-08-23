Seahawks Reacts Survey: Will Mike Jackson Sr make the roster?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country.

Another edition of Seahawks Reacts is here! No confidence poll this week; we’ll shelve it until the regular season begins. Only two questions to answer, and one of them pertains to last year’s starting cornerback Mike Jackson Sr.

There has been no shortage of praise for Jackson in training camp, which felt notable given the assumption that first-round rookie Devon Witherspoon would unseat him as the starter opposite Riq Woolen. However, he had a particularly tough outing against the Dallas Cowboys and there’s still always the chance the Jackson hype is a ruse to eventually trade him.

So what’s the play here? Will Jackson stay here and be a major part of Seattle’s defense, or is he going to be let go in some form, via trade or waivers? What if he makes the roster only to be traded before the regular season opener?

The other question is about Boye Mafe, who had 3 sacks as a rookie last year but was frequently not getting snaps over Bruce Irvin. He looks like a different, improved player in preseason and that has ‘Hawks fans excited. Just how high can Mafe go this year with his sack count? Vote in the survey below!

We’ll try to have the results up before the Saturday morning kick against the Green Bay Packers. Hopefully these will be up by Friday so get your vote on!