Jamal back soon? Jordyn Brooks ready for week 1?! JSN to the Injured List? The Mariners win again! Oh My!?! Our Seattle Seahawks’ depth is being tested early and often this preseason and the reps that the back-ups get become more vital. Who’s gonna be left standing? Who’s gonna be effective? Will we sign another DT? The roster remains tantalizingly unfulfilled.

Seahawks lose more receivers to injury: What will they do next? - Seaside Joe

What Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dareke Young news means for Seahawks 53-man roster, 8/22/2023

Seahawks' Jamal Adams likely to be activated off PUP list this week, Pete Carroll says - The Seattle Times

Little by little, a back seven of the Seahawks' defense the team believes could be more versatile, dynamic and productive than a year ago is coming together. On the same day linebacker Jordyn Brooks participated fully in practice for the first time, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said safety Jamal Adams is likely to be activated off the Physically Unable to Perform list by Thursday. Carroll clarified that would not mean Adams would return to full practice yet, but it would allow him to take part in walk-throughs. “It's in our conversation right now and there's a chance we'll have him back out here tomorrow [Wednesday],” Carroll said.

Seahawks Preseason: What's real, and what are overreactions? - Seattle Sports

Bump and Stacy on four things that stand out from the Seattle Seahawks preseason to decide if it's an overreaction or should be talked about.

Why the Seahawks broke a long-standing tradition in 2023 - ESPN

The deals given to defensive end Dre'Mont Jones and outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu reflect Seattle's need in the front seven.

Boye Mafe, Derick Hall showing Seahawks’ pass rush upside: ‘We feed off each other’ - The Athletic

A year after leaning on 34-year-old Bruce Irvin, Seattle is loaded with young edge rushers who have shown promise in the preseason.

Injury Update Jordyn Brooks and Jamal Adams - Seahawks.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll provided positive updates Tuesday on both Jordyn Brooks and Jamal Adams.

Seattle Seahawks Analysis: Who Will Replace Injured Jaxon Smith-Njigba? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

There's an outside chance the Seattle Seahawks will have their dynamic first-round pick back in uniform for the season opener, but after undergoing wrist surgery, the team will likely need other receivers to step up in his absence.

49ers vs. Broncos defensive snap counts: Ji’Ayir Brown saves the day - Niners Nation

Ambry Thomas up, Isaiah Oliver down.

The Good and Not So Good from Day 18 of 49ers Training Camp 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the good and not so good from Day 17 of San Francisco 49ers training camp 2023.

Arizona Cardinals Safety Isaiah Simmons Knows He Needs to Play Better - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Arizona Cardinals safety Isaiah Simmons acknowledged his poor play against Kansas City.

Matt McCrane wins Nick Novak’s free agent kicking contest - Revenge of the Birds

Will Matt McCrane get the NFL phone call he deserves?

Rams punt coverage has been worst in NFL preseason and that’s scary - Turf Show Times

If the Rams don’t clean up their punt coverage, L.A.’s defense will be even worse off in 2023

Mike LaFleur Reveals New Approach to Young Los Angeles Rams Roster - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's press conference helped put the Los Angeles Rams' inexperience into context.

Will Levis lands best endorsement deal of all NFL rookies - Larry Brown Sports

Will Levis has landed the best endorsement deal of any NFL rookie as he landed a deal with Hellmann's Mayonnaise.

NFL training camp notebook: 4 teams that look playoff-worthy, including one that might surprise you - Yahoo Sports

Charles Robinson surveys the Cowboys' added dimension, one key position that could unravel the Jets' offense, and an AFC South team that looks better than expected.

Packers may have yet another franchise QB; thank you, Ravens and Commanders; and Colts' Jonathan Taylor stance is odd - Yahoo Sports

In the second preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald digs into Jordan Love flashing his potential, Indianapolis needing to reconsider its options, and an emotional night that's almost impossible to manufacture.

2023 NFL rookie QB report - How have the top five fared? - ESPN

Updates on Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker after two preseason games, plus what's next for each.

Sean Payton isn't concerned about fights during joint practices between Broncos and Rams - NBC Sports

It's joint practice season.

Good, bad, ugly from each NFL team's Week 2 preseason game: Brock Purdy returns; veteran backup QBs struggle - CBSSports.com

Here's what we observed from all 32 teams' Week 2 exhibition action

Ranking all 32 RB1s heading into the 2023 NFL season: Saquon Barkley not a top-five running back? - NFL.com

Maurice Jones-Drew ranks all 32 RB1s heading into the 2023 NFL season. Is Saquon Barkley too low after a major bounce-back campaign? And who earns the No. 1 spot? Check out MJD's full pecking order.

NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 22 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

All the key storylines from the day's training camp practices.