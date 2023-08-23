Field Gulls Mailbag: Taking your questions as preseason winds down!

We’re almost at the end of NFL preseason for the Seattle Seahawks, which means roster cuts are just around the corner, and the regular season is within touching distance.

As promised, we’re aiming for a regular mailbag where you ask questions about the Seahawks and I provide my answers/opinions in a separate article, which will feature your comment embedded in the post. When the regular season begins I may aim to make these a twice per month series, with one of them in video format. I haven’t decided yet so stay tuned.

Have at it, Field Gulls community! Send us your questions below in the comments section. If there’s a question you really want to see answered, press the rec button for greater visibility. One change from the last mailbag I do request is that if you have multiple questions, don’t put them all in one comment.

Don’t have an account? You can sign up for a commenting account below and we have full-time moderators to enforce the Community Guidelines.