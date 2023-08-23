In most seasons an early regular season game between the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions wouldn’t get top billing on FOX (or CBS), but with Seattle unexpectedly making the playoffs last year and the Lions nearly getting into the postseason despite a 1-6 start has made these squads getting considerable spotlight in 2023.

Longtime (now retired) sports media critic Rudy Martzke revealed the NFL on FOX broadcast assignments for Weeks 1-4, and the Seahawks-Lions will be called by the lead commentary team of Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, and reporter Erin Andrews. Typically, the lead broadcast crew gets the widest distribution for regional coverage, so a lot of the US will see this 10 AM kickoff in Week 2.

Since Joe Buck and Troy Aikman bolted for ESPN, Burkhardt and Olsen are the top crew, and they did no Seahawks games last year. The last time Seattle got FOX’s No. 1 team was Buck and Aikman for that Thursday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

You have to go back to 2018 to find Burkhardt’s last Seahawks game, a 30-27 win over the Carolina Panthers that essentially saved the season. Greg Olsen was still playing for Carolina back then, and this will be his first Seahawks assignment since his retirement.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will be on Rams-Seahawks on opening day, which is the third straight time they’ve called this matchup. We heard this pairing a lot last year, so Mark got to do a lot of analysis on his former New York Jets teammate Geno Smith.

The first month of Seahawks games will feature FOX’s top team, CBS’ No. 2 team, and of course a national TV game on Monday Night Football. In other words, Seattle is getting considerable spotlight.

Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams (FOX): Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez, Laura Okmin

Week 2 at Detroit Lions (FOX): Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen, Erin Andrews

Week 3 vs. Carolina Panthers (CBS): Ian Eagle, Charles Davis, Evan Washburn

Week 4 at New York Giants (ESPN): Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Lisa Salters