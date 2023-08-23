The Seattle Seahawks continue to shuffle their preseason roster a bit ahead of this week’s final exhibition game against the Green Bay Packers.

Running back Bryant Koback, who did not play in last Saturday’s win over the Dallas Cowboys, has been waived by the team. Koback was dealing with injury and was held out of the last few practices as a result.

Taking his spot on the 90-man roster is defensive end Jordan Ferguson, who did play against the Cowboys and (alongside Tyreke Smith) helped clinch the victory with a tag-team sack of Will Grier on Dallas’ final possession. Ferguson was waived shortly after the game but obviously he’s back on the team at a time when Mike Morris is potentially facing surgery for his injured shoulder.

The play of SaRodorick Thompson against the Cowboys was certainly impressive. Seattle already has four running backs who are essentially roster locks, so he may find himself better positioned for at least a practice squad spot at this point.