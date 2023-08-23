NFL 2023 Preseason, Week 3: Seahawks take on Packers at Lambeau Field

The Seattle Seahawks (2-0) were winless last preseason, but this year they have a chance to close out their three-game exhibition slate by going undefeated. They’ll be taking on the Green Bay Packers (1-1) at Lambeau Field, historically a house of horrors for Seattle in regular and postseason play. It’s Seattle’s first preseason game in Green Bay since 2013, so if that’s an omen then the Seahawks are winning the Super Bowl.

While the Seahawks will almost certainly have no starters on the field for this one, Packers quarterback Jordan Love is expected to get a series or two as he gears up for his first season as Green Bay’s QB1. This will be an opportunity for some of Seattle’s defensive players to face first-team opposition really for the first time all preseason. Ideally, we get out of this game without injury, and that’s a win in itself.

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 3-point underdog, with the over/under currently at 39.5 points.

Game Coverage

Seahawks vs. Cowboys airs live on KING-5 NBC in the Seattle-area at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT on Saturday, August 26 with commentary from Kate Scott, Michael Robinson, and Michael Bennett. KIRO-FM 97.3/Seattle Sports 710 has the radio broadcast with Steve Raible and Dave Wyman on the call. Viewers out of market can live stream the game on Seahawks.com, This is the stream to follow for all of your Seahawks-Packers game coverage.

This is the full list of local TV affiliates carrying Seahawks preseason games, likewise for radio.