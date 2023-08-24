Every NFL preseason an unlikely star emerges and fanbases across the league beg front offices to keep them like lost puppies. The realities of the NFL roster crunch dictate that player that would otherwise contribute end out on the street looking for new teams. This year, our Seattle Seahawks have a preseason star-in-the-making and his name is Jake Bobo. Due to injury concerns (and a suspension) Bobo has a real opportunity to make the ‘Hawks’ roster. Let’s see how things shake out.

Seahawks News

What's your favorite position? (in football) - Seaside Joe

A simple question with maybe a not so simple answer: Seaside Joe 1635

Jake Bobo is making it harder and harder for Seahawks to keep him off the roster - The Seattle Times

What's becoming the catchphrase of Seahawks' training camp is about someone who, well, does a lot of catching. Bobo, working consistently with the first-team offense in three-receiver sets alongside DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, made a handful of notable catches during a padded practice, including two that will likely have coaches hitting the replay button again and again.

Pete Carroll joins Richard Sherman’s podcast, talks legacy, SB49 ending and fallout - Seahawks Wire

You can watch the whole interview below:

Wednesday notes: QB’s and Seattle’s mini injury crisis « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’ll have some thoughts on a mini injury crisis for the Seahawks in a moment but first some notes on the draft…

Bump: A Seattle Seahawks UDFA to watch as preseason wraps up - Seattle Sports

"He's everywhere, he's making plays," Michael Bumpus said of Seattle Seahawks undrafted rookie safety Jonathan Sutherland.

Jake Bobo hoping to become latest UDFA to make Seahawks - Seattle Sports

Jake Bobo came into training camp with something to prove. Now, a spot on the Seattle Seahawks 53-man roster seems to be within his grasp.

Seattle Seahawks Coach Pete Carroll Provides Update on Jamal Adams Quad Injury - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

The Seattle Seahawks may soon be getting some much-needed reinforcements to their defensive backfield with the potential return of safety Jamal Adams.

NFC West News

49ers news: A Trey Lance trade would save the 49ers $3.8 million in cap space - Niners Nation

We take a look at what the 49ers options are if they trade Trey Lance, and if releasing him is on the table.

With Trey Lance on the trade block, here are 5 teams that make sense for a deal - Yahoo Sports

The 49ers will explore a Trey Lance trade, but who might be interested?

29 days, four questions: Diving into Nick Bosa's holdout from 49ers - ESPN

While there hasn't been any sign of tension on the surface, Bosa remains away from the 49ers and the season is fast approaching.

The Good and Not So Good from the Final Day of 49ers Training Camp 2023 - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the good and not so good from the final day of San Francisco 49ers training camp 2023.

Larry Fitzgerald Praises New Arizona Cardinals Regime - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Larry Fitzgerald loves what Monti Ossenfort is doing with the Arizona Cardinals.

Is the Arizona Cardinals’ offensive line suddenly a team strength? - Revenge of the Birds

PFF grades suggest Cardinals OL talent is "lovely, dark and deep"

Rams-Broncos Joint Practices: LA “won” Day 1 against sloppy Broncos - Turf Show Times

Sean McVay’s Rams clearly more well-conditioned than Sean Payton’s Broncos on Day 1

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford All Smiles, Feels 'Really Good' Ahead of Week 1 - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford looks energized and excited as he enters his age-35 season.

Around The NFL

Jerry Jones continues to snub Jimmy Johnson - Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones continues to snub Jimmy Johnson when it comes to the Dallas Cowboys' Ring of Honor and making it in.

Key intel on all 32 NFL playcallers, including Mike McCarthy - ESPN

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy returns to playcalling and Eric Bieniemy changes teams as the NFL playcaller landscape shifts. Here's what to know.

A $20,501.81 restaurant bill? Bears prank rookie WR Tyler Scott - ESPN

Scott wasn't happy at first, until he learned it was all a gag and teammate DJ Moore already had picked up the tab.

Top nine NFL offenses in 2023: AFC well represented in rankings, but surprise NFC team earns No. 1 spot - NFL.com

As he does every August, Adam Schein ranks the top nine NFL offenses for the coming campaign. The Kansas City Chiefs finished first in points and yards last season, but Patrick Mahomes and Co. do NOT receive the No. 1 spot on this list.

Ranking each NFL team’s 2023 schedule based on opposing QBs: A tough road for Tua, Dolphins - The Athletic

AFC teams in particular will face constant challenges, and Aaron Rodgers' arrival in their conference is just one reason why.

2023 NFL trade candidates: Jonathan Taylor, Trey Lance among players who may be moved before final roster cuts - CBSSports.com

A look at potential trade chips ahead of cutdown day

NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 23 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

All the key storylines from the day's training camp practices.