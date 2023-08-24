Arizona Cardinals trade former first-round pick Isaiah Simmons

I suppose this is the week two NFC West teams decide they’ve seen enough (or not enough) out of their top-10 draft picks.

While the San Francisco 49ers are shopping quarterback Trey Lance, the Arizona Cardinals have agreed to trade safety/linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants for the scant return of a 2024 seventh-round pick.

Isaiah Simmons was one of the most athletic prospects we had seen in a while coming out of Clemson.



Finding a position where he fits best has been a challenge.



With that said, the Giants are paying a 7th round pick and owe Simmons only $1.01M this season.



A smart roll. https://t.co/pF4wyEl2Gy — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 24, 2023

Simmons was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. The former Clemson star was thought to be a Swiss Army Knife on defense who could be an inside or outside linebacker, safety, slot corner, basically everything except defensive tackle. And yet, it hasn’t really worked out for him in Arizona. The moment the Cards opted to move him full-time to safety was a hint that his days with the team were numbered.

You may recall one of Simmons’ career highlights was his (effectively) game-winning interception off of Russell Wilson in the wild 2020 overtime game in Glendale. Simmons only played five total defensive snaps on the night, but he took advantage of the confusion and was on the spot for his first career interception.

Three of his 7.5 career sacks have also come against the Seahawks. Just thought I’d let you know.

The best case scenario for Simmons is that under the blitz-heavy Wink Martindale, he’ll tap into his athletic gifts better than the Cardinals ever did and he can turn his career around. We’ve seen Arizona take four years to figure out Haason Reddick was a great pass rusher, only to let him go in free agency. You never know if Simmons is Reddick 2.0 and the Cards will regret this deal.

We’ll see Simmons again (but only a maximum of once per regular season) when the Seahawks travel to the Meadowlands to take on the New York Giants in Week 4.