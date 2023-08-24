Former Seahawks receiver signs with Philadelphia Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles have added a former Seattle Seahawks wide receiver to the team ahead of their preseason finale.

2020 sixth-round pick Freddie Swain, who was released by the Miami Dolphins off of injured reserve, is headed for Philadelphia. This will reunite Swain (at least for the next few days) with ex-Seahawks teammate Rashaad Penny.

Bleeding Green Nation relayed that the Swain signing comes as the Eagles deal with a ton of injuries to the lower end of the depth chart, including Tyrie Cleveland (who had a scary concussion/neck injury), Quez Watkins, Greg Ward, and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Swain was released by the Seahawks in 2022 after a pretty tough training camp. He returned to his home state of Florida and joined the Miami Dolphins practice squad, had a brief stint with the Denver Broncos to end the regular season, and then returned to Miami earlier this year. After pulling his hamstring, Swain was waived with an injury settlement a couple of weeks ago, otherwise he would’ve missed the entire season after reverting to injured reserve.

Beyond “former Seahawks news” it seems relevant to note Swain is with another team if only because the Seahawks are dealing with a few injuries themselves at wide receiver. No reunion is on the horizon.