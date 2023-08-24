The big story of the 2022 NFL season for the Seattle Seahawks was the playoff berth that surprised many fans and observers who expected a train wreck of a season following the trade of Russell Wilson and Geno Smith taking the reins. However, the big story within the story was the Seahawks upset victory over the Denver Broncos, the lucky recipients of Wilson and his services in exchange for the low price of two firsts and two seconds.

Unfortunately, early in that season opening victory over Denver on Monday Night Football, Seattle lost the All Pro strong safety it has acquired for a pair of first round picks just two years prior when Jamal Adams tore his quadriceps tendon. That ended Adams’ 2022 season after just 15 defensive snaps, and left the Seahawks without one of their biggest playmakers, and leaving his 2023 season in doubt as well.

That all changed Thursday afternoon.

SS Jamal Adams has passed his physical. https://t.co/T0BOXXm1gu — Seahawks PR (@seahawksPR) August 24, 2023

Adams has now passed his physical and has been activated from the physically unable to perform list, making him eligible to practice and play. The team will likely be cautious with him and ease him back into football activities, just as they have done with Jordyn Brooks in recent weeks, but at least the team can head into the start of the 2023 season knowing one of its biggest defensive stars has been cleared to play.