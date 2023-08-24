Fox Sports talking head Colin Cowherd just picked the Seattle Seahawks to win the NFC West, which is alright I guess. He actually win that whole segment without some ridiculous gaffe or showcasing an embarrassing lack of knowledge.

That streak was short-lived.

Cowherd heaped more praise on the “too young” Seahawks, saying they have the ability to win the division and multiple playoff games. Then he said he doesn’t think Geno Smith will hold up the AFC Championship trophy over Patrick Mahomes or Joe Burrow. Technically speaking, this is true.

Dummy @ColinCowherd doesn't see Geno Smith holding up the AFC championship trophy over Mahomes or Burrow.



(Possibly because he plays for an NFC team) pic.twitter.com/2Hr8nond6d — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) August 23, 2023

This is an honest mistake by Cowherd. The Seahawks moved over to the NFC only 21 years ago, so it’s still fresh in the minds of everyone who watches football. It’s hard to win the AFC when you’re not in the conference anymore.

We all make slip-ups from time to time, and usually I wouldn’t give Cowherd too much air time, but when he goofs he really goofs. You may remember last year when he forgot Rashaad Penny was already out for the season during his Seahawks-Chargers prediction. In more recent times, Cowherd said that Dwayne Haskins was not a quarterback who could win a Super Bowl, more than a year after Haskins’ death.

Anyway we’re hope he’s right that the Seahawks do win the NFC West. I can guarantee you that neither Patrick Mahomes nor Joe Burrow will be lifting the NFC trophy this season.