In Today’s Links: could Chris Jones become a Seattle Seahawk? What is and isn’t real about the Seahawks’ hype? Geno videos! Kupp says he’s playing week one!?! Plus, where will Jonathan Taylor end up? Thanks for being here. Last preseason game on Saturday. Let’s go!

Seahawks News

Seahawks trade scenarios: Chris Jones back on the table? - Seaside Joe

Why players are holding out and what the Seahawks can do about it, 8/24/2023

Updated Seahawks safety depth chart with Jamal Adams returning - Seahawks Wire

Here's our best estimate at what the team's lavish depth chart at safety looks like following Adams' return.

Could the Seahawks make a big move after all? « Seahawks Draft Blog

I wrote an article last week discussing the defensive tackle position and kind of dismissed the idea of a late, bold trade to bolster Seattle’s thinnest position.

Salk: What about Seattle Seahawks' hype is and isn't fragile - Seattle Sports

Mike Salk breaks down five things about the Seattle Seahawks to determine if their hype for the 2023 season is fragile.

Video: Most Intriguing Seattle Seahawks – No. 2, Geno Smith - Seattle Sports

Seattle Sports’ Brock and Salk are counting down the top 25 most intriguing Seattle Seahawks. Up next is No. 2, quarterback Geno Smith.

Thursday Round-Up - August 24, 2023 - Seahawks.com

In the latest episode of X’s and O’s with Greg Cosell and Doug Farrar, the duo names Seattle as a must-see offense for 2023.

Seattle Seahawks Angry RBs? Ken Walker Excited to 'Run Mad' With Zach Charbonnet - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Illustrating how much running backs still matter to their organization, the Seattle Seahawks used another high pick to pair Zach Charbonnet with Ken Walker III and the latter looks forward to them inflicting damage on opponents out of the backfield this fall.

NFC West News

49ers news: Is Kyle Shanahan at fault for Trey Lance’s lack of development? - Niners Nation

Bomani Jones and Nick Wright don’t understand what the Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers are doing at quarterback in their handling of Trey Lance

The 49ers Emperor Has No Clothes - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing why the San Francisco 49ers need to strip personnel control from head coach Kyle Shanahan.

What Josh Dobbs Trade Means for Each Arizona Cardinals Quarterback - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Where does the recent addition of Josh Dobbs leave the rest of the quarterback room?

Cardinals trade 2024 fifth-round pick to Browns for quarterback Joshua Dobbs - Revenge of the Birds

Dobbs enters the QB mix for Cardinals’ Week 1 start against the Washington Commanders

Rams-Broncos preview: 4 storylines to follow in preseason finale - Turf Show Times

Has Rams rookie Stetson Bennett won the backup job to Matthew Stafford yet?

Los Angeles Rams WR Cooper Kupp: 'I'm Playing' In Week 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams got good news about the injury status of star wide receiver Cooper Kupp on Sunday.

Around The NFL

Jonathan Taylor trade speculation is circling Miami. What do the Dolphins think? - Yahoo Sports

The Dolphins seem to be a natural fit for the latest big name on the trade market, for several reasons. But there could be hangups.

Sean Payton reflects on first game he coached at Broncos stadium - NBC Sports

In the final week of the 2023 preseason, new Broncos coach Sean Payton will coach his first home game for his new team, against the Rams.

Bengals' backup quarterback spot still undecided - ESPN

Zac Taylor said Thursday that the competition between Jake Browning and Trevor Siemian is ongoing.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Thursday doubleheader - NFL.com

The third and final week of the 2023 preseason began with wins for the Steelers and Colts on a Thursday night doubleheader.

2023 NFL roster bubble: Trey Lance, Marcus Mariota among notable players who could be traded or cut - NFL.com

With the cutdown deadline right around the corner, this is a time for roster churn across the NFL. So, which notable players could be traded or released in the coming days? Eric Edholm puts the spotlight on 15 veterans.

Mueller: What Jordan Love and Kenny Pickett have over their developing NFL QB peers - The Athletic

The former GM evaluates and ranks six early-career quarterbacks as they enter or continue starting roles.

One thing to watch in each NFL preseason Week 3 game: Aaron Rodgers makes Jets debut, Dolphins' QB2 battle - CBSSports.com

Rodgers may not play much in his first game action with Jets

NFL training camp roundup: Highlights and storylines from Aug. 24 | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

All the key storylines from the day's training camp practices, including Jerry Jeudy's apparent hamstring injury.