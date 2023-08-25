Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 96: Mailbag!

~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~

Welcome back! In this one, Mike and I discuss Seattle’s preseason game against the Cowboys (2:32) and Richard Sherman’s candid conversation with Pete Carroll (10:54) before answering your burning questions. Topics include Bobo Mania (19:35), a potential trade target (22:19), what to do with the secondary depth (30:17), the pass rushers and Levi Bell (43:22), whether Drew Lock is the QBotF-in-waiting (49:40), which Seahawks are poised to make “the leap” (58:32), and a whole lot more.

