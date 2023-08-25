TRADE: 49ers shipping out Trey Lance for a Day 3 pick

There has been no shortage of ink spilled regarding the quarterback situation of the San Francisco 49ers over the past couple of offseasons. During the 2022 offseason the talk was all about where the Niners would trade Jimmy Garoppolo, with Trey Lance waiting to take over as the starter. No such trade ever materialized, of course, and following a Week 2 injury to Lance Garoppolo returned as the starter, until a late season foot injury saw Brock Purdy take over.

That led to the 2023 offseason, where the 49ers added to the uncertainty by bringing in former third overall selection of the New York Jets Sam Darnold to compete with Purdy and Lance for the starting role. With the starting spot having been earned by Purdy and Darnold being named the backup, it became apparent that Lance’s days in the Bay Area were numbered. According to a report Friday, he’s on his way to a new team.

BREAKING: The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring QB Trey Lance in a trade with the San Francisco 49ers, sources tell @jeffphowe.



The 49ers will get a fourth-round pick in return. pic.twitter.com/i8VogFsbbW — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 25, 2023

After struggling to develop under the tutelage of Kyle Shanahan, Lance will now take his learning skills to the Dallas Cowboys in order to continue his development under former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

In order to acquire Lance, the Cowboys are sending the Niners a fourth round pick, meaning Lance has gone from the third overall all pick in the 2021 to being traded for a Day 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.