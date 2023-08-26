2023 NFL Preseason: Seahawks vs. Packers 1st Half game thread

We’re almost there, everyone. The Seattle Seahawks end their preseason against the Green Bay Packers, who will play their starters for some stretch of this one. We don’t know how many (if any) starters will get snaps for the Seahawks, but really we just want no injuries and to get out of this one without any major issues.

It’s an early kickoff for Seahawks preseason, and I can’t recall the last 10 AM preseason game involving Seattle at all. Don’t forget that this is also the last time we’ll hear Michaels Bennett and Robinson together, so enjoy while you can!

As usual for preseason, we do game threads by half and not by quarters. Overtime no longer exists in preseason so the 2nd half thread represents the end of the game. There’s a separate live blog of sorts with rolling updates of the game, but you’re supposed to be commenting in the game threads and then moving over to the live blog for the post-game reaction.

SEA!!!