The Seattle Seahawks’ (2-0) 2023 NFL preseason concludes with a road game against the Green Bay Packers (1-1). While we don’t anticipate many (or any) major starters playing for the Seahawks in this final exhibition, the Packers will have starters playing at least a couple of series. Jordan Love is the QB1 replacement for Aaron Rodgers, and Matt LaFleur wants him to have reps.

For both teams, it’s a final chance for players to make the roster or even showcase enough to possibly land a spot on another team. On the Seahawks’ side, the likes of Levi Bell, Tyjon Lindsey, Easop Winston, Jonathan Sutherland, and many others are ally vying for roster spots with cutdown day set for Tuesday.

Here are all the details you need on today’s matchup, including broadcast information, live streaming options, radio commentary, and more:

TV Schedule

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Channel: KING-5 NBC (local) (click here for additional TV affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Announcers: Kate Scott, Michael Robinson, and Michael Bennett (Packers broadcast: Kevin Harlan and John Kuhn)

Location: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, Wisconsin

Radio: 710 ESPN Seattle/97.3 KIRO FM (click here for additional radio affiliates outside of the Seattle area)

Radio Announcers: Steve Raible and Dave Wyman (Reporter: Jen Mueller)

Current 90-man roster: Click here

Opponent Blog: Acme Packing Company

Odds

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Seahawks as a 3-point underdog, with the over/under currently at 39.5 points.

Seahawks 2023 Preseason Schedule (all games on KING-5 NBC)

8/10 (Thu): W 24-13 vs. Minnesota Vikings

8/19 (Sat): W 22-14 vs. Dallas Cowboys

8/26 (Sat): at Green Bay Packers (10 AM PT)

