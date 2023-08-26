Ex-Seahawks QB Alex McGough thwarts Seattle’s perfect preseason in 19-15 loss to Packers

The Seattle Seahawks (2-1) couldn’t quite cap off the preseason with an undefeated record. Former Seahawks draft pick Alex McGough led the game-winning drive culminating in a one-yard touchdown run by Nate McCrary with 1:56 left to give the Green Bay Packers (2-1) the 19-15 win at Lambeau Field. Holton Ahlers’ game-winning drive attempt ended in an interception in the closing seconds, but at least he made it interesting.

This game was anything but interesting for much of the afternoon, with lots of punts, very little offense by the Seahawks. No starters played on offense and only a handful of regular contributors saw playing time on defense. We did see injuries to Devin Bush and Joey Blount so hopefully they’re alright, but the big thing is preseason is over and we can watch real football in two weeks. But before then? Roster cuts from 90 to 53, with the initial regular season roster set on Tuesday, August 29.

1st Half

Jordan Love and most of the Packers starters were out there on the opening series, whereas the Seahawks had almost exclusively backups and fringe roster players. The run defense and containing Love on scrambles was unsurprisingly a problem, and certainly a nonsense taunting penalty on Joey Blount helped Green Bay’s march into field goal range. A strong PBU by Mike Jackson stalled out the drive and the Packers settled for 3.

Drew Lock got the start alongside a slew of backups and rookies on offense. He got one third-down conversion to Colby Parkinson, then nearly threw a pick-6 on the next third down. The Packers sent Love back out for another series but quickly went three-and-out, including when he caught a batted pass but was unable to get past Artie Burns for the first down.

After exchanged three-and-outs, Love got a third series and probably should’ve had a touchdown to Christian Watson. The second-year wideout badly beat Michael Jackson but the ball was underthrown and a little high, and Watson couldn’t haul it in with Jackson recovering and Joey Blount converging. Jackson would get beaten for a TD on the back shoulder fade by Christian Watson, capping off a tough preseason. He did get to block the PAT, so there was a positive.

The Seahawks finally managed some sort of offense when the Packers backups came into the game. DeeJay Dallas rattled off over 40 combined yards rushing on three straight carries, and that set up Lock’s play-action to the man of the preseason: Jake Bobo. Enough said.

With Sean Clifford in at quarterback, the Packers got a bit of a gift field goal when John Hall jumped offside on a punt. Rookie kicker Anders Carlson booted one through from 57, which is definitely going to hurt Hall’s already slim chances of making the roster.

2nd Half

Punts. A whole lot of punts. Not a lot of first downs. Just ugly, last preseason game quality football. Seattle had Lock play the 3rd quarter and they only mustered 24 yards of offense on 14 plays. Luckily the Seahawks defense held down Clifford and the Packers so the score stayed 12-7 entering the 4th.

Former Seahawks QB Alex McGough came into the fold to finish things out, but with 4th and 2 in the red zone the Seahawks defense came up big and stuffed Emmanuel Wilson a yard shy of the marker. That seemed to ignite Seattle’s offense, as Drew Lock and Easop Winston Jr became Montana to Rice for a drive. The former Washington State receiver made three grabs for 74 yards and SaRodorick Thompson got found the end zone from two yards out.

Anyone know where Easop Winston Jr went to school? pic.twitter.com/PbtlpxvOZU — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 26, 2023

Alex McGough, out for revenge as the USFL MVP and champion, hit Jadakis Bonds deep down the field for a 52-yard gain to put the Packers in position to retake the lead. A 3rd down conversion to Cody Chrest put the Pack at the 1-yard line with two minutes left. Nate McCrary gave the Packers the lead with 1:56 to go.

Holton Ahlers’ first involvement of the game was a two-minute drill, game-winning drive attempt. Ahlers needed only three plays to get into Packer territory, with a huge throw down the middle to Tyjon Lindsey setting up Seattle pretty well with 1:01 left. The UDFA rookie drove Seattle into the red zone in the closing seconds, only to be picked on a pretty bad throw into the end zone by Benny Sapp III. Yes, son of longtime NFL safety Benny Sapp. You’re old.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter: Anders Carlson 43-yard field goal - SEA 0, GB 3

2nd Quarter: Christian Watson 6-yard touchdown pass from Jordan Love - SEA 0, GB 9

2nd Quarter: Jake Bobo 18-yard touchdown from Drew Lock - SEA 7, GB 9

Fill in the blank. Jake Bobo is _______.#SEAvsGB on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/eRJBp9DGJE — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 26, 2023

2nd Quarter: Anders Carlson 57-yard field goal - SEA 7, GB 12

4th Quarter: SaRodorick Thompson 2-yard touchdown run (Thompson 2-pt conversion) - SEA 15, GB 12

And that's a preseason lead topped off by @Sarodorick!#SEAvsGB on KING 5 pic.twitter.com/kfESj5KukK — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) August 26, 2023

4th Quarter: Nate McCrary 1-yard touchdown run - SEA 15, GB 19

Seahawks Injury Report

S Joey Blount left the game in the 2nd quarter with an undisclosed injury.

LB Devin Bush left the game in the 3rd quarter after an undisclosed injury on punt coverage.

Next Opponent

Los Angeles Rams, Lumen Field, Week 1, September 10, 1:25 PM PT on FOX. The regular season is almost here.