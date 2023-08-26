In Today’s Links: things to watch in today’s Seattle Seahawks preseason finale, injury updates, the ‘Niners finally trade Lance (!), the Cardinals make 3 trades (!), and some more bold predictions via PFF. All that and more! What are you eating this morning?

Seahawks News

Drew Lock's secret power? - Seaside Joe

How many current starting QBs could Drew Lock be better than? Seaside Joe 1637

With Seahawks' Jamal Adams off PUP, 2 things to keep in mind - Seattle Sports

Former All-Pro strong safety Jamal Adams is back with the Seattle Seahawks after coming off the PUP list. Stacy Rost on what it means.

Bump: Don't sleep on Seattle Seahawks' depth on the edge - Seattle Sports

For Michael Bumpus, the Seattle Seahawks' deepest position might be the plethora of edge rushers at the coaching staff's disposal.

The Seahawks may turn to an undrafted rookie at wide receiver - ESPN

A slow 40 time cost him in the draft, but a depleted receiving corps may open the door for Jake Bobo to not only make the team but open as WR3.

What To Watch - 2023 Preseason Week 3: Seahawks at Packers - Seahawks.com

Players, position groups and competitions to watch Saturday as the Seahawks wrap up preseason play in Green Bay.

Seattle Seahawks Injury Updates: Latest on Jamal Adams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Dishing out plenty of intel on a number of injured players for the Seattle Seahawks, Pete Carroll discussed Jaxon Smith-Njigba's surgery and what's next for Jamal Adams coming off the PUP list.

NFC West News

49ers news: K Jake Moody has strained right quad injury, is day-to-day - Niners Nation

San Francisco 49ers kicker Jake Moody is out for Friday night’s preseason finale against the LA Chargers.

Niners trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys after former 3rd overall pick misses out on backup duties - Yahoo Sports

The Niners picked Sam Darnold over Lance to back up Brock Purdy.

Somehow, 49ers got actual value for Trey Lance while avoiding any further financial obligation - NBC Sports

For all anyone knows, quarterback Trey Lance had fallen not to third-string but to fourth position on the San Francisco depth chart.

49ers Mishandling Trey Lance's Development Exposes Kyle Shanahan's Weakness - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Analyzing how San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan mishandled Trey Lance's development.

New Arizona Cardinals QB Josh Dobbs Explains Trade Process - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

The Arizona Cardinals' newest quarterback - Josh Dobbs - made a TikTok explaining the trade process for fans.

What's the impact of Cardinals' three trades on their future? - ESPN

Arizona is busy reworking its roster ahead of cutdown day. What do these trades mean for the 2023 season and beyond?

Cardinals players on the roster bubble: Defense and special teams - Revenge of the Birds

Part 2 of a look at bubble players on the Cardinals roster with just one preseason game left. Who makes the cut on defense?

Rams position battles: Who has the lead heading into preseason finale? - Turf Show Times

Who’s leading the Rams’ position battles heading into the final preseason game?

Los Angeles Rams John Johnson III Close to 'Getting Into Football Shape' - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams safety John Johnson III is happy to be back, but Sean McVay tempered expectations on his immediate impact.

Around The NFL

Anthony Richardson explains his controversial preseason celebration - Larry Brown Sports

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson explained his bold celebration from Thursday's preseason game.

Why did Cowboys trade for Trey Lance? How 49ers got it wrong - ESPN

The 49ers' 2020 trade for Trey Lance can now be considered a disaster. Here's why it will have ramifications for years to come.

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Friday’s tripleheader - NFL.com

Teddy Bridgewater, Adam Thielen and Malik Willis were among the players who nabbed big highlights on Friday night's three-game preseason slate.

Chris Jones headlines top 5 defensive tackles; plus, a WR trend and the Aaron Rodgers-Zach Wilson bond - NFL.com

2023 feels like the Year of the Defensive Tackle. With that in mind, Bucky Brooks ranks his top five players at the position. Where does current Chiefs holdout Chris Jones slot? Plus, a striking trend at wide receiver and the emerging bromance between Aar

49ers trade QB Trey Lance to Cowboys, per sources: Has Dallas found Dak Prescott’s perfect backup? - The Athletic

The No. 3 overall pick only played in two games last year before having season-ending ankle surgery.

2023 NFL roster cuts: Cardinals' Colt McCoy among 13 notable names who could be released - CBSSports.com

A look at some potential surprise cuts

Bold predictions for every NFL team in 2023 — NFC South | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

Three 2023 bold predictions each for the Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.