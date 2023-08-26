 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Seahawks LB Devin Bush suffers injury on punt coverage vs. Packers

Bush was able to walk off under his own power, so hopefully it is nothing major.

Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images

Preseason injuries suck. Devin Bush was one of the bigger names that the Seattle Seahawks signed during free agency. He has been expected to serve as an essential depth player with the uncertainty around Jordyn Brooks’s recovery timeline. With the announcement that Brooks is expected back for the opener, Bush was still seen as an important veteran presence in a room that doesn’t have a ton of starting experience behind Bobby Wagner and the previously mentioned Brooks. The injury occurred on a punt return against the Green Bay Packers late in the second half. It appeared to be a head/neck injury, which is always scary. Bush was able to leave the field under his own power, but headed straight to the tent for observation.

Greg Bell pointed out that the fact that Bush was playing well into the second half of the game is likely indicative of where the team views his role materializing.

