 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2023 NFL Preseason: Seahawks vs. Packers 2nd Half game thread

Jake Bobo has the Seahawks’ only touchdown.

By Mookie Alexander
/ new
NFL: Preseason-Seattle Seahawks at Green Bay Packers Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Bobo. That’s all. He is inevitable. You cannot stop him. You can only hope to contain him.

12-7 Packers at the break.

In This Stream

NFL 2023 Preseason, Week 3: Seahawks take on Packers at Lambeau Field

View all 10 stories

More From Field Gulls

Loading comments...