2023 NFL Preseason: Seahawks vs. Packers 2nd Half game thread

Jake Bobo. That’s all. He is inevitable. You cannot stop him. You can only hope to contain him.
12-7 Packers at the break.
NFL 2023 Preseason, Week 3: Seahawks take on Packers at Lambeau Field
