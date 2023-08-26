Injury Update: Pete Carroll gives updates on Devin Bush, Joey Blount & Derick Hall

The Seattle Seahawks fell to the Green Bay Packers 19-15 Saturday in the final preseason game of 2023. Looming just over the horizon is the roster cuts deadline of 4 pm New York time on Tuesday, but before then the team will have to decide how to handle those players who are dealing with injuries. That will include a pair of players who left the loss to the Packers in linebacker Devin Bush and safety Joey Blount.

After the game Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on the injuries each suffered.

Pete Carroll said Devin Bush has a concussion. Joey Blount left the game with a shoulder injury. #Seahawks

While Carroll shared that Bush suffered a concussion and Blount a shoulder injury, no further update provided, and the team will obviously further evaluate both in the coming days.

Carroll also noted that rookie second round pick Derick Hall also injured his shoulder, while providing an update on Jordyn Brooks’ recovery from January knee surgery.

Pete Carroll told reporters that LB Devin Bush has a concussion, and that S Joey Blount and OLB Derick Hall both injured their shoulders. He called those AC sprains.



Carroll also said he'd be "shocked" if LB Jordyn Brooks isn't ready by Week 1.

With that in mind, as noted above, the deadline for trimming the roster from 90 to 53 is Tuesday at 4:00 pm New York time, and as a reminder any player who is placed on injured reserve prior to 4:00 Wednesday is ineligible to play for the team in 2023.