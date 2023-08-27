The Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 preseason has wrapped up, and now the difficult decisions have to be made regarding the roster. While we’re two days away from the deadline for reducing the 90-man roster down to 53, we anticipate that there will be news of players getting waived or released well in advance of the deadline.

This is your one-stop hub for Seahawks roster cuts news, reports, and confirmations from now until Tuesday.

These are the important deadlines to pay attention to:

4 pm ET on Tuesday, August 29th: Teams must trim roster to 53 players

12 pm ET on Wednesday, August 30th: Deadline for claiming players who are subject to waivers.

After 12:01 pm ET on August 30th: 16-man practice squads may be formed.

After 4:01 pm ET on August 30th: Any player placed on Reserve/Injured, Reserve/Non- Football Injury or Illness, or Practice Squad; Injured during the regular season or postseason, may be designated for return later in the season, subject to the applicable procedures. Any player moved to IR prior to 12:00 pm ET time Wednesday is not eligible to return to the roster during the 2023 season.

And here’s an important rule to note re vested veterans:

NFL players who are “vested” veterans are not subject to waivers if they’re released before the trade deadline. Players become vested after accruing four seasons of experience. So for example, Mario Edwards Jr could get released and sign with another team immediately, whereas Joey Blount would go through waivers.

Keep checking back here on Field Gulls as the updates roll in.

Offense

Quarterback (3)

Geno Smith

Drew Lock

Holton Ahlers

Running back (6)

Kenneth Walker III

Zach Charbonnet

Kenny McIntosh

DeeJay Dallas

Wayne Taulapapa

SaRodrick Thompson Jr

Wide Receiver (14)

DK Metcalf

Tyler Lockett

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Jake Bobo (UDFA)

Dareke Young

Dee Eskridge* - Will be placed on suspended list

Cody Thompson

Cade Johnson

Malik Flowers

John Hall

Matt Landers

Tyjon Lindsey

Easop Winston Jr

Justin Marshall

Tight End (6)

Noah Fant

Will Dissly

Colby Parkinson

Tyler Mabry

Griffin Hebert

Sal Cannella

Offensive Line (14)

Charles Cross

Abe Lucas

Stone Forsythe

Damien Lewis

Evan Brown

Olusegun Oluwatimi

Phil Haynes

Anthony Bradford

Jake Curhan

Greg Eiland

Joey Hunt

Jalen McKenzie

Kendall Randolph

Liam Ryan

Defense

Defensive Line (12)

Dre’Mont Jones

Jarran Reed

Mario Edwards Jr

Cameron Young

Jacob Sykes (UDFA)

Myles Adams

Bryan Mone

Mike Morris

Austin Faoliu

Roderick Perry II

Matt Gotel

Outside linebackers (6)

Darrell Taylor

Uchenna Nwosu

Derick Hall

Boye Mafe

Tyreke Smith

Levi Bell

Off-ball linebackers (9)

Bobby Wagner

Devin Bush

Jon Rhattigan

Nick Bellore

Jordyn Brooks

Vi Jones

Ben Burr-Kirven

Patrick O’Connell

Christian Young

Safeties (7)

Quandre Diggs

Julian Love

Jamal Adams

Jerrick Reed II

Jonathan Sutherland

Joey Blount

Ty Okada

Cornerbacks (10)

Riq Woolen

Devon Witherspoon

Mike Jackson Jr

Tre Brown

Coby Bryant

Artie Burns

Benjie Franklin

Chris Steele

Lance Boykin

Arquon Bush

Special Teams

Kicker (1)

Jason Myers

Punter (1)

Michael Dickson

Long Snapper (1):

Chris Stoll