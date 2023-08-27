The Seattle Seahawks’ 2023 preseason has wrapped up, and now the difficult decisions have to be made regarding the roster. While we’re two days away from the deadline for reducing the 90-man roster down to 53, we anticipate that there will be news of players getting waived or released well in advance of the deadline.
This is your one-stop hub for Seahawks roster cuts news, reports, and confirmations from now until Tuesday.
These are the important deadlines to pay attention to:
- 4 pm ET on Tuesday, August 29th: Teams must trim roster to 53 players
- 12 pm ET on Wednesday, August 30th: Deadline for claiming players who are subject to waivers.
- After 12:01 pm ET on August 30th: 16-man practice squads may be formed.
- After 4:01 pm ET on August 30th: Any player placed on Reserve/Injured, Reserve/Non- Football Injury or Illness, or Practice Squad; Injured during the regular season or postseason, may be designated for return later in the season, subject to the applicable procedures. Any player moved to IR prior to 12:00 pm ET time Wednesday is not eligible to return to the roster during the 2023 season.
And here’s an important rule to note re vested veterans:
- NFL players who are “vested” veterans are not subject to waivers if they’re released before the trade deadline. Players become vested after accruing four seasons of experience. So for example, Mario Edwards Jr could get released and sign with another team immediately, whereas Joey Blount would go through waivers.
Keep checking back here on Field Gulls as the updates roll in.
Offense
Quarterback (3)
Geno Smith
Drew Lock
Holton Ahlers
Running back (6)
Kenneth Walker III
Zach Charbonnet
Kenny McIntosh
DeeJay Dallas
Wayne Taulapapa
SaRodrick Thompson Jr
Wide Receiver (14)
DK Metcalf
Tyler Lockett
Jaxon Smith-Njigba
Jake Bobo (UDFA)
Dareke Young
Dee Eskridge* - Will be placed on suspended list
Cody Thompson
Cade Johnson
Malik Flowers
John Hall
Matt Landers
Tyjon Lindsey
Easop Winston Jr
Justin Marshall
Tight End (6)
Noah Fant
Will Dissly
Colby Parkinson
Tyler Mabry
Griffin Hebert
Sal Cannella
Offensive Line (14)
Charles Cross
Abe Lucas
Stone Forsythe
Damien Lewis
Evan Brown
Olusegun Oluwatimi
Phil Haynes
Anthony Bradford
Jake Curhan
Greg Eiland
Joey Hunt
Jalen McKenzie
Kendall Randolph
Liam Ryan
Defense
Defensive Line (12)
Dre’Mont Jones
Jarran Reed
Mario Edwards Jr
Cameron Young
Jacob Sykes (UDFA)
Myles Adams
Bryan Mone
Mike Morris
Austin Faoliu
Roderick Perry II
Matt Gotel
Outside linebackers (6)
Darrell Taylor
Uchenna Nwosu
Derick Hall
Boye Mafe
Tyreke Smith
Levi Bell
Off-ball linebackers (9)
Bobby Wagner
Devin Bush
Jon Rhattigan
Nick Bellore
Jordyn Brooks
Vi Jones
Ben Burr-Kirven
Patrick O’Connell
Christian Young
Safeties (7)
Quandre Diggs
Julian Love
Jamal Adams
Jerrick Reed II
Jonathan Sutherland
Joey Blount
Ty Okada
Cornerbacks (10)
Riq Woolen
Devon Witherspoon
Mike Jackson Jr
Tre Brown
Coby Bryant
Artie Burns
Benjie Franklin
Chris Steele
Lance Boykin
Arquon Bush
Special Teams
Kicker (1)
Jason Myers
Punter (1)
Michael Dickson
Long Snapper (1):
Chris Stoll
