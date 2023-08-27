Good morning/afternoon to you! Thanks for being here. Finally, the Seattle Seahawks have concluded their preseason play and now the roster crunch begins in earnest, even more than before. Jake Bobo of course looked good and most likely secured himself a spot. Who else stood out to y’all? Who’s making waves and who’s getting cut? Just a handful of days and the regular season starts rocking and rolling. Let’s go, ‘Hawks!

Seahawks-Packers recap: As I see it - Seaside Joe

No spoilers until you get one paragraph in, that's my guarantee! Seaside Joe 1638

Seahawks notes: Easop Winston Jr. does his part to make roster cut downs difficult - The Seattle Times

The battle for wide receivers to impress the coaches and earn a spot on the Seahawks' 53-man roster was won Saturday by former Washington State standout Easop Winston Jr.

6 Seahawks highlights from their final 2023 preseason game - Seahawks Wire

Here are your highlights for this week.

Seahawks end pre-season with defeat in Green Bay « Seahawks Draft Blog

I’d love to offer some thoughts on the final pre-season outing. Sadly with GamePass switching over to DAZN this year, unlike the previous system, you can no longer watch online when you’re travelling Europe. Thus, I was shut-out. At least it wasn’t a regular season game.

Dave Wyman's instant reaction to Seattle Seahawks preseason - Seattle Sports

Former NFL linebacker and current Seattle Seahawks Radio Network commentator Dave Wyman breaks down the final preseason game in Green Bay.

Bump: Coby Bryant should be Seattle Seahawks' nickel CB answer - Seattle Sports

When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks' nickel cornerback spot, Coby Bryant "has been there and done that for a year," says Michael Bumpus.

2023 Seattle Seahawks final 53-man roster projection - ESPN+

The Seahawks open their season Sept. 10 against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is the final roster projection ahead of Tuesday's cut-down day.

Coming Out Of Preseason Pete Carroll “Feels Really Good About Where We Are Right Now” - Seahawks.com

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll came out of Saturday’s preseason finale

Seahawks final roster projection: Jake Bobo is almost certainly in. Who joins him? - The Athletic

Injuries will complicate the Seahawks' cutdown approach, not just at wide receiver but also at several positions on defense.

Did Seattle Seahawks' Drew Lock Earn Second Chance as Starting QB vs. Packers? - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock delivered a strong outing in the team's preseason loss to the Green Bay Packers. And while he won't be a starter with the Seahawks as long as Geno Smith is healthy, he might have proved he can be elsewhere.

49ers Kicker Week 1: Kyle Shanahan unsure of Jake Moody & Zane Gonzalez - Niners Nation

There is a serious hole at kicker.

Kawakami: The 49ers’ Trey Lance era comes to an awkward and necessary end - The Athletic

It felt like Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch did public penance on Friday night on their way to finding real closure for a terrible trade.

Trading Trey Lance Could Be The Demise of John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

The San Francisco 49ers traded Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys, which only adds fuel to the fire that is potentially the worst trade in franchise history.

Chippy Arizona Cardinals Finish Preseason on a High Note - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Gannon’s Cardinals complete another second half comeback in an 18-17 win in Minnesota.

Cardinals vs. Vikings Preseason Week 3 Game Recap & Takeaways - Revenge of the Birds

The final preseason game for Arizona was more defensive than we might have expected and a bounceback from the Chiefs preseason game last week

Bucs lose Ryan Jensen for season: Injury lead to Rams trade offer of C? - Turf Show Times

After having lost their center for the season, the Buccaneers might be interested in Brian Allen

Los Angeles Rams vs. Denver Broncos Preseason Live Updates: Denver Extends Lead 34-0 - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos meet at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium for a Saturday night preseason game. Follow along for live updates and highlights.

Jerry Jones shares his interesting plans for Trey Lance this season - Larry Brown Sports

Jerry Jones did not mince words when asked about how he imagined Trey Lance would help the Cowboys in the 2023 season.

Everything we learned from the 2023 NFL preseason - ESPN

Quarterbacks and coaches in new spots. Holdouts. Prized first-rounders. Plenty of joint practices. Here's your roundup of all the biggest takeaways from the 2023 NFL preseason.

2023 NFL 53-man roster predictions for teams before cuts - ESPN+

NFL teams must cut their rosters to 53 players by 4 p.m. ET Tuesday. Our reporters predict who stays and who goes.

Josh McDaniels: Goal is to get Josh Jacobs in and get him going - NBC Sports

The Raiders and the running back agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $12 million Saturday.

Panthers rookie QB Bryce Young has a promising end to the preseason - Yahoo Sports

Bryce Young got his final action of the preseason.

2023 NFL Preseason: Are these players worth the hype? | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

A closer look at some of the players who are generating the most buzz as we head into the preseason finale.

NFL preseason Week 3 scores, updates, highlights: Aaron Rodgers throws TD in Jets debut; Will Grier gets 4 TDs - CBSSports.com

All the best highlights from Week 3 of the NFL preseason are here

2023 NFL preseason, Week 3: What We Learned from Saturday’s games - NFL.com

Jordan Love, Josh Allen, Blaine Gabbert and undrafted rookie Jake Bobo and were among the players who nabbed big highlights in Saturday's preseason slate of games.

Jets HC Robert Saleh names Mekhi Becton starting right tackle after preseason finale - NFL.com

Following the New York Jets’ 32-24 preseason win over the New York Giants, Jets head coach Robert Saleh has named Mekhi Becton the starting right tackle for Week 1.