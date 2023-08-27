Roster cuts are happening across the NFL, and that includes the Seattle Seahawks after waiving seven players on Sunday. Every team has two days before they’re obliged to cut the 90-man roster down to 53, after which we get into the fun of waiver pickups, practice squad formations, and placing players on injured reserve.

In the interest of simplicity this is truly the initial 53-man projection, so there may be some names omitted who end up on the roster anyway.

Offense (24)

Quarterback (2): Geno Smith, Drew Lock

Running back (4): Kenneth Walker III, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, DeeJay Dallas

Wide Receiver (6): DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo (UDFA), Easop Winston Jr, Dareke Young

Tight End (3): Noah Fant, Will Dissly, Colby Parkinson

Offensive Line (9): Charles Cross, Abe Lucas, Stone Forsythe, Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, Olusegun Oluwatimi, Phil Haynes, Anthony Bradford, Jake Curhan

Defense (26)

Defensive Line (6): Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, Mario Edwards Jr, Cameron Young, Mike Morris, Myles Adams

Outside linebackers (5): Darrell Taylor, Uchenna Nwosu, Derick Hall, Boye Mafe, Tyreke Smith

Off-ball linebackers (5): Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush, Jon Rhattigan, Nick Bellore, Jordyn Brooks

Safeties (5): Quandre Diggs, Julian Love, Jamal Adams, Jerrick Reed II, Jonathan Sutherland (UDFA)

Cornerbacks (5): Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Mike Jackson Jr, Tre Brown, Coby Bryant

Special Teams (3)

Kicker (1): Jason Myers

Punter (1): Michael Dickson

Long Snapper (1): Chris Stoll (UDFA)

Candidates for short-term IR after making the 53-man roster: Dareke Young, Mike Morris

PUP: Bryan Mone, Austin Faoliu

Suspended: Dee Eskridge

The Cut List (Offense): Holton Ahlers, Wayne Taulapapa, SaRodorick Thompson, Malik Flowers, John Hall, Matt Landers, Tyjon Lindsey, Cade Johnson, Cody Thompson, Justin Marshall, Griffin Hebert, Tyler Mabry, Sal Cannella, Greg Eiland, Joey Hunt, Jalen McKenzie, Kendall Randolph, Liam Ryan

The Cut List (Defense): Austin Faoliu, Levi Bell, Roderick Perry II, Matt Gotel, Jordan Ferguson, Vi Jones, Ben Burr-Kirven, Patrick O’Connell, Christian Young, Lance Boykin, Arquon Bush, Joey Blount, Benjie Franklin, Chris Steele, Ty Okada, Artie Burns

There are unknowns regarding the severity of injuries to Derick Hall (shoulder) and Devin Bush (concussion) so there may be more open spots available by Wednesday than you may think.

I believe Easop Winston has played his way onto the roster over Cade Johnson and Cody Thompson. If we’re being honest there’s not a whole lot Cade has shown in preseason to be considered a standout despite being the umpteenth receiver to get a Doug Baldwin comparison. Thompson has been in the league for five years and with 2022 lost to injury and multiple preseason games missed this year for similar reasons, I think he’s either out as a Seahawk or going back to the practice squad. Other than that, no surprises on offense.

Defense was much tougher outside of outside linebacker, where my only question mark is whether or not Levi Bell would get claimed off of waivers. As stated in my Winners and Losers column, I think Mike Jackson Sr is not in jeopardy of losing his roster spot, but he may have lost his starting job to Tre Brown.

As far as the defensive line, I believe that outside of looking at re-signing someone like Sykes or Gotel after waivers clear, the Seahawks will be actively looking for depth from other teams’ roster cuts.

Tell me what your predictions are! You get a little bit of a head start with 7 players waived, so that makes it a tiny bit easier.