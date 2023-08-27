Roster Cuts: Seahawks waive seven players

The Seattle Seahawks closed out the 2023 preseason Sunday, dropping a 19-15 heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The loss left the Hawks at 2-1 on the preseason, heading into the regular season opener against the Los Angeles Rams at home on September 10.

Of course, the thing most fans will be watching in the coming days will be the trimming of the roster to 53 players ahead of the 4 pm New York time deadline on Tuesday, and on Sunday the team officially started the process by moving on from seven players.

The seven players waived include:

TE Sal Canella

DE Jordan Ferguson

WR Malik Flowers

CB Benjie Franklin

WR Justin Marshall

CB Chris Steele

RB Wayne Taulapapa

With Dee Eskridge set to be suspended and Bryan Mone likely to start the regular season on the physically unable to perform list, the team must move on from, or move to injured reserve, anther 28 players prior to the Tuesday deadline.