Officially, the Seattle Seahawks have let go of seven players from the 90-man roster after Saturday’s preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers. However, it’s more than likely that others have similarly gotten bad news already and that the news will slowly trickle out from insiders (and the team) over the next couple of days.

One potential surprise cut is running back DeeJay Dallas, a regular third-down back who also handles return duties. Dallas is entering the final year of his rookie deal and it seemed logical to think that he’d remain in his RB3 role, but his social media post on the app formerly known as Twitter may indicate that he’s being let go.

Such is life. — DeeJay Dallas (@DallasDeejay) August 28, 2023

This was his previous post shortly after the preseason finale in Green Bay.

Can’t wait to see what the future holds — DeeJay Dallas (@DallasDeejay) August 26, 2023

For what it’s worth, we’ve yet to see anything to indicate either way what Dallas’ future on the Seahawks will be.

Dallas has 102 carries for 432 yards and 4 touchdowns across three seasons with the Seahawks, to go along with 55 catches for 370 yards and a receiving touchdown. Over the past two seasons he’s returned kicks and punts, so even with his lack of offensive snaps he’s been a fixture on special teams.

If, indeed, this is a sign that Dallas is off the team, you have to think that undrafted rookie SaRodorick Thompson has a real shot to make the roster. Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet are givens, and seventh-round rookie Kenny McIntosh should be back from his knee sprain by Week 1.