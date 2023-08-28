Whose stock is up? Whose stock is down? Injury updates on all our favorite Seattle Seahawks players eager to make an impression. How soon will Oluwatimi start? Did he make a good impression? Lots to figure out as rosters shimmy and shake across the league.

Seahawks News

Top-5 Seahawks who raised their stock the most this offseason - Seaside Joe

The Seahawks who have given us more reason to believe that they are important, necessary, and more valuable than ever: Seaside Joe 1639

Jerrick Reed, Jake Bobo post best PFF grades for Seahawks in preseason finale - Seahawks Wire

Here are the team's best and worst performers on offense and defense this week, according to PFF.

Seahawks waive seven players - NBC Sports

The Seahawks waived seven players Sunday, starting the process of reducing their roster to 53 players ahead of Tuesday's deadline.

Olu Oluwatimi will be Seattle’s center, sooner than later « Seahawks Draft Blog

You can often learn a lot from Pete Carroll’s press conferences by parsing what he says. His tone often reveals more than the words.

Mario Edwards Jr.: Seahawks' chemistry 'most well-put-together' - Seattle Sports

"I just like how Pete (Carroll) treats his players," the Seattle Seahawks' Mario Edwards Jr. said. "He's a real player's coach."

Seattle Seahawks CB Devon Witherspoon 'Shooting For' Week 1 Return - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon is still looking to make his NFL debut.

NFC West News

49ers news: Process the Trey Lance trade and how he ended up on the Cowboys - Niners Nation

Some thoughts about what could have been, what will be, and moving on

Will The 49ers Go Outside The Roster For Final 53? - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Projecting the San Francisco 49ers 53-man roster for 2023.

Three Standouts From Arizona Cardinals Preseason Finale - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

No Arizona Cardinals starters played in today’s game, but there were some unheralded players who came to the occasion

Cardinals 53 Man Roster: My Favorites - Revenge of the Birds

Trimming down the roster from 90 to 53 prior to the NFL draft waiver wire

Rams trade for Steelers guard Kevin Dotson before final cuts announced - Turf Show Times

Could this mean that Joe Noteboom won’t make the Rams?

Los Angeles Rams Set To Open the Season With September Gauntlet - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

The Los Angeles Rams schedule to open the 2023 season isn't a friendly one.

Around The NFL

Jared Goff, Lions teammates reflect on QB's revival - ESPN

Few quarterbacks were better in 2022 than Detroit's Jared Goff, who has his coaches and teammates believing the Lions can secure their first playoff bid since 2016.

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott feels for Will Grier after Trey Lance deal, not worried about future in Dallas - Yahoo Sports

Will Grier, despite reportedly being told he wouldn't make the team on Saturday, threw for 305 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas' last preseason game.

Dolphins offer update on Daewood Davis after frightening injury - Larry Brown Sports

The Miami Dolphins offered an update on Daewood Davis after the rookie was carted off the field in a preseason game that ended early

NFL roster cuts tracker 2023: Full list of team-by-team moves and cuts for all 32 clubs - CBSSports.com

Keeping tabs on cuts around the league

NFL roster projections, cuts and latest news: Live updates and analysis - The Athletic

Leaguewide news and reaction to the latest cuts, signings and more.

3 things we learned from the Dallas Cowboys' preseason win over the Raiders: Mazi Smith update, TJ Bass' roster hopes and a final 53-man roster projection | NFL News, Rankings and Statistics | PFF

John Owning breaks down the biggest takeaways from the Dallas Cowboys' preseason victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in addition to giving his final Cowboys 53-man roster projection.