Seahawks inch closer to 53 with more cuts

After announcing several cuts Sunday, reports have Seattle moving on from four more players Monday afternoon.

By John Gilbert
NFL: Preseason-Dallas Cowboys at Seattle Seahawks Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Saturday the Seattle Seahawks closed out the 2023 preseason with a loss to the Green Bay Packers, and then Sunday the front office got right to work making the first of the roster cuts necessary to pare the roster down to 53 players.

The cuts continued on Tuesday, with a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 indicating that the Seahawks had moved on from five additional players, beyond the initial seven that were in the official announcement from the team Sunday.

The five names in the report from Wilson that were not included in the announcement from the team Sunday are:

  • CB Arquon Bush
  • WR Tyjon Lindsey
  • T Jalen McKenzie
  • T Liam Ryan
  • TE Griffin Hebert

The waiving of Hebert was reported earlier Monday by Brady Henderson of ESPN.

These five moves bring the team down to 78 players on the roster, though that is prior to taking into consideration the fact that Dee Eskridge will not count due to his suspension, as well as Bryan Mone likely to start the regular season on the physically unable to perform list. Assuming that is the case for Mone, the team is at 76 players and another 23 moves are in the works.

UPDATE:

Just as this post published the Seahawks announced they have waived these five players, making the moves official.

