Seahawks inch closer to 53 with more cuts

Saturday the Seattle Seahawks closed out the 2023 preseason with a loss to the Green Bay Packers, and then Sunday the front office got right to work making the first of the roster cuts necessary to pare the roster down to 53 players.

The cuts continued on Tuesday, with a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 indicating that the Seahawks had moved on from five additional players, beyond the initial seven that were in the official announcement from the team Sunday.

#Seahawks released Arquon Bush, Sal Cannella, Jordan Ferguson, Malik Flowers, Benjie Franklin, Griffin Hebert, Tyjon Lindsey, Justin Marshall, Jalen McKenzie, Liam Ryan, Chris Steeler and Wayne Taulapapa — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 28, 2023

The five names in the report from Wilson that were not included in the announcement from the team Sunday are:

CB Arquon Bush

WR Tyjon Lindsey

T Jalen McKenzie

T Liam Ryan

TE Griffin Hebert

The waiving of Hebert was reported earlier Monday by Brady Henderson of ESPN.

The Seahawks are continuing to make cuts today ahead of tomorrow's deadline for teams to trim their rosters to 53. They've informed TE Griffin Hebert that he's being waived, I'm told. Hebert is a UDFA from Louisiana Tech. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 28, 2023

These five moves bring the team down to 78 players on the roster, though that is prior to taking into consideration the fact that Dee Eskridge will not count due to his suspension, as well as Bryan Mone likely to start the regular season on the physically unable to perform list. Assuming that is the case for Mone, the team is at 76 players and another 23 moves are in the works.

UPDATE:

Just as this post published the Seahawks announced they have waived these five players, making the moves official.