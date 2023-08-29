Tuesday was the deadline for all NFL teams to cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 players ahead of the start of the 2023 regular season. The Seattle Seahawks have made their difficult decisions and trimmed their roster, and there are not too many surprises at first glance. UDFA rookie sensation Jake Bobo has done more than enough to play his way onto the roster, but only he and long snapper Chris Stoll are the only UDFAs to crack the 53. Oh yeah, and I guess DeeJay Dallas is fine!
Of note, three players were waived with injury designations, including safeties Joey Blount and Jonathan Sutherland. Here’s the initial roster:
Offense
Quarterback (2): Geno Smith, Drew Lock
Cut: Holton Ahlers
Running Back (4): Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, DeeJay Dallas
Cut: Wayne Taulapapa, SaRodrick Thompson Jr
Tight End (3): Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson
Cut: Tyler Mabry, Griffin Hebert, Sal Cannella
Wide Receiver (6): Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Cody Thompson, Dareke Young
Cut: Cade Johnson, Easop Winston Jr, John Hall, Matt Landers, Malik Flowers, Tyjon Lindsey, Justin Marshall
Offensive Line (9): Charles Cross, Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, Phil Haynes, Abe Lucas, Stone Forsythe, Olu Oluwatimi, Anthony Bradford, Jake Curhan
Cut: Greg Eiland, Joey Hunt, Jalen McKenzie ,Kendall Randolph, Liam Ryan
Defense
Defensive Line (6): Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, Mario Edwards Jr, Cameron Young, Mike Morris, Myles Adams
Cut: Matt Gotel, Jacob Sykes, Roderick Perry II
Outside Linebacker (5): Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor, Derick Hall, Tyreke Smith
Cut: Levi Bell
Inside Linebacker (5): Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush, Nick Bellore, Jon Rhattigan
Cut: Patrick O’Connell, Ben Burr-Kirven, Christian Young, Vi Jones
Cornerback (6): Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Mike Jackson Sr, Tre Brown, Coby Bryant, Artie Burns
Cut: Benjie Franklin, Chris Steele, Lance Boykin, Arquon Bush
Safety (4): Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Julian Love, Jerrick Reed II
Cut: Joey Blount, Ty Okada, Jonathan Sutherland
Special Teams
Kicker (1): Jason Myers
Punter (1): Michael Dickson
Long Snapper (1): Chris Stoll
Suspended
WR Dee Eskridge
PUP list
NT Austin Faoliu
NT Bryan Mone
And there you have it! Joey Hunt and Ben Burr-Kirven are vested veterans so they can be signed right away by any team, so look out for both of them as potential practice squad signings.
Next up is forming the 16-man practice squad, which teams can start doing on Wednesday. Keep in mind that this initial roster could change as soon as tomorrow, especially if players like Dareke Young and Mike Morris face time on short-term injured reserve.
