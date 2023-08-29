Tuesday was the deadline for all NFL teams to cut their rosters down from 90 to 53 players ahead of the start of the 2023 regular season. The Seattle Seahawks have made their difficult decisions and trimmed their roster, and there are not too many surprises at first glance. UDFA rookie sensation Jake Bobo has done more than enough to play his way onto the roster, but only he and long snapper Chris Stoll are the only UDFAs to crack the 53. Oh yeah, and I guess DeeJay Dallas is fine!

Of note, three players were waived with injury designations, including safeties Joey Blount and Jonathan Sutherland. Here’s the initial roster:

Offense

Quarterback (2): Geno Smith, Drew Lock

Cut: Holton Ahlers

Running Back (4): Ken Walker, Zach Charbonnet, Kenny McIntosh, DeeJay Dallas

Cut: Wayne Taulapapa, SaRodrick Thompson Jr

Tight End (3): Will Dissly, Noah Fant, Colby Parkinson

Cut: Tyler Mabry, Griffin Hebert, Sal Cannella

Wide Receiver (6): Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Jake Bobo, Cody Thompson, Dareke Young

Cut: Cade Johnson, Easop Winston Jr, John Hall, Matt Landers, Malik Flowers, Tyjon Lindsey, Justin Marshall

Offensive Line (9): Charles Cross, Damien Lewis, Evan Brown, Phil Haynes, Abe Lucas, Stone Forsythe, Olu Oluwatimi, Anthony Bradford, Jake Curhan

Cut: Greg Eiland, Joey Hunt, Jalen McKenzie ,Kendall Randolph, Liam Ryan

Defense

Defensive Line (6): Dre’Mont Jones, Jarran Reed, Mario Edwards Jr, Cameron Young, Mike Morris, Myles Adams

Cut: Matt Gotel, Jacob Sykes, Roderick Perry II

Outside Linebacker (5): Uchenna Nwosu, Boye Mafe, Darrell Taylor, Derick Hall, Tyreke Smith

Cut: Levi Bell

Inside Linebacker (5): Jordyn Brooks, Bobby Wagner, Devin Bush, Nick Bellore, Jon Rhattigan

Cut: Patrick O’Connell, Ben Burr-Kirven, Christian Young, Vi Jones

Cornerback (6): Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Mike Jackson Sr, Tre Brown, Coby Bryant, Artie Burns

Cut: Benjie Franklin, Chris Steele, Lance Boykin, Arquon Bush

Safety (4): Quandre Diggs, Jamal Adams, Julian Love, Jerrick Reed II

Cut: Joey Blount, Ty Okada, Jonathan Sutherland

Special Teams

Kicker (1): Jason Myers

Punter (1): Michael Dickson

Long Snapper (1): Chris Stoll

Suspended

WR Dee Eskridge

PUP list

NT Austin Faoliu

NT Bryan Mone

And there you have it! Joey Hunt and Ben Burr-Kirven are vested veterans so they can be signed right away by any team, so look out for both of them as potential practice squad signings.

Next up is forming the 16-man practice squad, which teams can start doing on Wednesday. Keep in mind that this initial roster could change as soon as tomorrow, especially if players like Dareke Young and Mike Morris face time on short-term injured reserve.