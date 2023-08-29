Seahawks Reacts Survey: Who will start with Riq Woolen at outside corner?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Seattle Seahawks fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Seahawks Reacts is back! We have a quadrilogy of queries this time around, ranging from position battles to touchdowns, and a couple things in between. We have the initial 53-man roster, but there are still some unsettled spots on the team’s depth chart — such as the cornerback position opposite Woolen, who remains the clear starter following a breakout rookie campaign. In addition to this, we want to hear you sound off on your biggest concerns on both sides of the ball heading into the season, of which there are certainly at least a few. And to top it off, we request your best guess as to who will be the first to score a TD between a certain highly drafted playmaker and a highly touted UDFA phenom...

Last week, we asked if Mike Jackson Sr would make the roster. You answered, and a solid majority responded in the affirmative (87%, but 20% of that group with a caveat of a trade). The team agreed and kept him on. Even though his preseason performance was truly a mixed bag, his veteran presence is going to be hard to keep off the field. However, Tre Brown put together some solid performances and isn’t out of the running. So far, he is the only member of the 2021 draft class to log more than a single start, but he is still such an unknown. Injuries have been frequent and unfortunate, as he has only appeared in 11 of a possible 34 games, according to Pro Football Reference. Devon Witherspoon has seemed like the forgotten man at times due to the injuries, but the team didn’t use the fifth overall draft pick on a benchwarmer. He will be in the mix, whether outside or at nickel. With all that in mind... which of these three do YOU think will be the starter opposite Riq when the team takes the field against the LA Rams on September 10th?

On the topic of the defense, Clint Hurtt’s unit has looked pretty solid this preseason; on the heels of a tentatively encouraging 2022 (*I said tentatively encouraging, not good) and a consecutive high-upside drafts, we are expecting some significant progression in his second season as Defensive Coordinator. But they despite the growing confidence, they still have gaps and question marks at multiple spots... so which position group are you the most worried about?

On the opposite side of the ball, Shane Waldron enters his third year as the team’s offensive coordinator. Following a 2021 season that saw Russell Wilson miss significant time for the first time in his career, the offense rebounded in 2022 under the leadership of Geno Smith and blossomed into one of the bigger surprises in the NFL. The team apparently capitalized on this in April when they added some potential contributors like Charbonnet and Oluwatimi, along with another highly-touted pass catching guy you may have heard of (we’ll get to him later). All this being said, the offense is exciting and should be stable, but still carries some volatility; which position group is giving you the most pause right now?

And finally a nice, simple, fun question: will Jake Bobo find the end zone before Jaxon Smith-Njigba? JSN’s unfortunately timed injury and resultant surgery would be a rough hit in any case, but particularly for a rookie who has been displaying exactly why the team drafted him with the 20th overall pick. But Jake Bobo is out here stealing all the headlines — as well as the hearts of fans — and he worked his way right onto the final 53. Smith-Njigba has been optimistic of his Week 1 readiness all along, and Pete has been characteristically positive albeit noncommittal, so we will have to wait and see. At this point, Bobo is a clear candidate to earn some snaps, and it is difficult not to at least think about previous UDFA success stories at receiver, like Doug Baldwin and (eventually) Jermaine Kearse. Will JSN be out there too, and if so, which one of them find the end zone first?

