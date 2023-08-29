With the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver group a little banged up, there’s been some intrigue as to who will fill out the bottom-end of the depth chart at the position. Barring something unforeseen, we’re pretty sure UDFA rookie Jake Bobo has got a spot on the regular season roster. From there, it’s still hard to project.

Easop Winston Jr was one of the top-performing receivers for the Seahawks outside of Bobo, and his 3-catch, 74-yard performance against the Green Bay Packers looked like a strong statement of intent to make the team. Unfortunately for the former Washington State Cougar, it wasn’t enough.

The #Seahawks waived WR Easop Winston, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 29, 2023

Over three games Winston caught 6 passes (on 9 targets) for 103 yards and a touchdown, and that’s with him missing the Dallas Cowboys game. Winston is 26 and has been in the league since 2020, so it’s not like his career just got started. On the surface it seems a bit surprising but, of course, preseason performance is not the only standard for making a regular season roster. I can easily see him landing on the practice squad after clearing waivers.

The Seahawks also reportedly waived UDFA rookie receiver Matt Landers, who caught a touchdown against the Minnesota Vikings in the preseason opener and then missed the Dallas Cowboys game due to injury.