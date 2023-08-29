Report: Jake Bobo makes Seahawks initial 53-man roster

The Seattle Seahawks entered training camp appearing to be all but set at the wide receiver position, with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf atop the depth chart, and recent draft picks Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Dee Eskridge and Dareke Young entrenched behind them. Oh, what a difference five weeks, a suspension and a lingering injury can do, however, throwing the bottom of the depth chart at the position into chaos and opening the door for those looking for an opportunity to show what they can do.

The beneficiary of this, who capitalized by consistently performing during training camp practices and games was undrafted free agent Jake Bobo, who started his college career at Duke before transferring to UCLA. Bobo entered the NFL on the momentum of an 817 yard senior season for the Bruins in 2022, on the tail of a 794 yard senior season for the Duke Blue Devils in 2021, and now he’s reportedly ridden that momentum onto the 53 man roster.

Source: Rookie WR Jake Bobo has officially made the #Seahawks’ 53 as an UDFA.



Geno Smith is a big fan of Bobo’s, whose sensational releases have been a focal point. His innate ability to get open and overall feel for the position are well regarded. Plus, he can really block.… pic.twitter.com/aNp0EivZce — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 29, 2023

Bobo succeeds in cracking the roster where prior fan favorite UDFA receivers like Kasen Williams and Jazz Ferguson failed in the past, and now it’s on to the regular season where Bobo will get a chance to show what he can do in games that actually count in the standings.