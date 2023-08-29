Seattle Seahawks rookie wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba underwent surgery for a “slight fracture” in his left wrist after the team’s second preseason game against the Dallas Cowboys. There was concern that Smith-Njigba would not be ready for the season opener against the Los Angeles Rams, with the worst case scenario coming in the form of short-term IR (and missing the first four regular season games, minimum).

We already had encouraging news that he wouldn’t be placed on IR to start the regular season, but this footage of him participating in Tuesday’s practice is even better.

JSN did some stuff on the practice field today pic.twitter.com/KPHEqmPMvk — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 29, 2023

Some more JSN today. pic.twitter.com/zcctdLqj8i — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 30, 2023

Now of course, JSN does have some protective wear on his arm, but it’s nevertheless a tremendous sign that he’s progressing well. Supposedly this was supposed to hold him out of practice for two weeks, and it took him only a few days from surgery to return to team drills.

“It was great to see Jaxon back out there,” Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith said (via The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell). “He’s a tough kid, man. I think it’s remarkable what he’s doing. “We love having him out there.”

So do we, Geno. So do we. And perhaps the former Ohio State star will get to make his Seahawks regular season debut on time.