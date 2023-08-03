Cigar Thoughts Podcast, Episode 93: Dave Wyman

~~ORDER YOUR OFFICIAL CIGAR THOUGHTS CIGARS HERE~~

The former Seahawks linebacker and current sports talk host digs into Seattle’s defense, focusing on the linebacker position. He and Jacson talk about the way the game has changed over the years (3:00), the impact of Bobby Wagner’s return (18:51), Jordyn Brooks’ ceiling (26:15), the addition of Devin Bush (37:00), and what the Seattle defensive scheme could look like in 2023 (44:52).

—

YOUTUBE

APPLE PODCASTS

SPOTIFY

If you like the show, please leave us a rating and review on Apple Podcasts and/or Spotify or let us know through one of the avenues listed below. We’re extremely grateful for the over 250+ 5-star ratings and reviews we’ve received so far and want you to know that those give us the juice we need to keep this thing growing and evolving.

YouTube: @Cigar Thoughts

Twitter: @CigarThoughts | @JacsonBevens | @MikeBarwin

Other: Cigar Thoughts on IG | Cigar Thoughts on TikTok | Cigar Thoughts on Facebook