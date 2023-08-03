2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game: Jets vs. Browns open thread

The 2023 NFL preseason kicks off tonight with the ceremonial Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. This year we have the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, who will play each other towards the end of the regular season, but in the meantime they’ll be the preseason curtain raiser. The Jets have Darrelle Revis heading into Canton, while the Browns have Joe Thomas as their HOF representative.

Chances are we won’t see Aaron Rodgers or Deshaun Watson play any snaps, but that won’t stop Cris Collinsworth from potentially three hours of talking about Rodgers at the very least. Having scoured both rosters, I see the Browns have “Tyrone Wheatley Jr” on the squad and I just feel ancient now. The Jets have several former Seahawks in Quinton Jefferson, Al Woods, Duane Brown, and D.J. Reed, while the Browns have Marquise Goodwin (on the mend after blood clot recovery), Ethan Pocic, and Bubba Bolden.

How to watch Hall of Fame Game

Who: New York Jets vs. Cleveland Browns

Time: Thursday, Aug. 3, 5 PM PT

Place: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, Canton, Ohio

TV: NBC

Announcers: Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth, sideline reporter Melissa Stark

SB Nation Blogs: Gang Green Nation | Dawgs By Nature

Our pals at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Jets as a 2-point favorite with the over/under at 33.5 points. I won’t judge you if you are betting on NFL preseason games, but lemme just say... there are better things you can do with your money.

FOOTBALL! Join us in the comments section.