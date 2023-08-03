Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2023 NFL season is in its second week!

We’ve reached the fifth day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream of Tuesday’s practice session courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com starting at 1:30pm PT. The live stream can be viewed in the video player below. It’s Mascot Mayhem day, which presumably means Blitz is going to be doing 100 percent of the drills today. Or maybe I’m way off-base.

Live Stream

Updates

Zach Charbonnet is back, but Darrell Taylor has an injury

Good news for the Seahawks: rookie RB Zach Charbonnet (26) is going through warmups at the start of today’s practice, so it appears he’s back from his shoulder injury. Ken Walker III (groin) is still out.



The bad news: OLB Darrell Taylor’s left arm is in a sling. pic.twitter.com/OcoN3fwEW7 — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 3, 2023

Anthony Bradford back at practice

Anthony Bradford back in action after sitting out Tuesday. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/kQjGDr6Rwb — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 3, 2023

You want long-snapper footage? You have it! Hello, Chris Stoll!

Long snapper Chris Stoll. pic.twitter.com/aoGUZHwhrt — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2023

Schedule

Thursday, August 3 at 1:30 PM - Mascot Mayhem

Friday, August 4 at 4 PM - Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field (mock game kicks off at 5:20)

Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day

Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day

Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)

