Seattle Seahawks training camp for the 2023 NFL season is in its second week!
We’ve reached the fifth day of streamed practices from the Virginia Mason Athletic Center in Renton. You can catch a free live stream of Tuesday’s practice session courtesy of the Seahawks’ YouTube channel and on Seahawks.com starting at 1:30pm PT. The live stream can be viewed in the video player below. It’s Mascot Mayhem day, which presumably means Blitz is going to be doing 100 percent of the drills today. Or maybe I’m way off-base.
Once practice is over, we will have news and notes and the biggest quotes from the Seahawks coaching staff, as well as injury updates and any notable video highlights of the top moments.
Live Stream
Updates
Zach Charbonnet is back, but Darrell Taylor has an injury
Good news for the Seahawks: rookie RB Zach Charbonnet (26) is going through warmups at the start of today’s practice, so it appears he’s back from his shoulder injury. Ken Walker III (groin) is still out.— Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 3, 2023
The bad news: OLB Darrell Taylor’s left arm is in a sling. pic.twitter.com/OcoN3fwEW7
Anthony Bradford back at practice
Anthony Bradford back in action after sitting out Tuesday. #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/kQjGDr6Rwb— Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) August 3, 2023
You want long-snapper footage? You have it! Hello, Chris Stoll!
Long snapper Chris Stoll. pic.twitter.com/aoGUZHwhrt— Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) August 3, 2023
Schedule
Thursday, August 3 at 1:30 PM - Mascot Mayhem
Friday, August 4 at 4 PM - Seahawks Football Fest at Lumen Field (mock game kicks off at 5:20)
Tuesday, August 8 at 1:45 PM - Military Day
Sunday, August 13 at 10:30 AM - College + Alumni Day
Wednesday, August 16th at 1:45 PM - Kids Day (Final public practice)
