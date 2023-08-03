Former Seattle Seahawks offensive lineman Jamarco Jones has apparently worn out his welcome in Nashville.

The Tennessee Titans released Jones on Thursday, and little did we know that he’s had a couple of training camp dust-ups that got him in trouble. Per Titans beat writer Ben Arthur, the release “comes after he was in a couple scuffles in recent practices. Got into it with Jeffery Simmons in a team period on Tuesday, and had to be separated from Azeez Al-Shaair today after he laid out LB Chance Campbell.”

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel elaborated more on the hit on Campbell, and while we don’t have video of the incident, it seems as if in a regular game this would’ve been a penalty for a blindside hit.

The Jamarco Jones hit was on Chance Campbell, not Jack Gibbens. Glad @jwyattsports got a second look and was able to come give us the correction just now. https://t.co/ivakN75Q2G — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 3, 2023

A fifth-round pick by the Seahawks back in 2018, Jones was a reserve offensive tackle/guard and made 7 starts from 2019-2021. Jones signed with the Titans in 2022, but was placed on injured reserve early in the regular season. This year Jones was competing for a starting spot at right tackle with Nicholas Petit-Frere suspended for six games after violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Safe to say he won’t be winning that job, and his Titans career will end with more fights instigated (2) than games played (0).