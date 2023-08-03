The Seattle Seahawks got in one more non-padded practice before Friday’s scrimmage/mock game at Lumen Field. While there was delight at learning that one of the Seahawks’ top rookies is back on the practice field, there’s just as much concern over the health of one of the team’s top pass rushers.

News

Return of the Zach

While the Seahawks remain cautious with Ken Walker’s groin injury recovery, second-round rookie Zach Charbonnet did practice after getting a closer look at his shoulder injury. The thing about “out indefinitely” is we naturally assume it’s a long-term issue, when that’s not what “indefinitely” means. This is very good news entering the preseason opener.

Pete Carroll said tests showed all was fine with Zach Charbonnet, hence his return to practice. Carroll said he will play in the mock game tomorrow. #Seahawks — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) August 3, 2023

Darrell Taylor out with sprained shoulder, no surgery required

Of course, the good injury news update was counterbalanced with a bad one. Outside linebacker Darrell Taylor had his arm in a sling and didn’t practice, leading everyone to wonder what was going on. Luckily this was on a day when Pete Carroll was scheduled to speak to media, so we got the info right away. Taylor is sidelined with a sprained shoulder, and while his timetable is unknown, he will not need surgery.

Carroll says Darrell Taylor sprained his shoulder “it’s not requiring surgery…he felt way better today than he did yesterday.” — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) August 3, 2023

All PUP guys making progress towards returns

Jordyn Brooks (knee), Jamal Adams (quad), Riq Woolen (knee), Bryan Mone (knee), and Austin Faoliu (knee) are all on the PUP list and can be activated at any time. While none of them is seemingly headed for an imminent return to the active roster, but Carroll indicated they’re all on their respective paths to coming back onto the field. Other than that, it’s pretty vague on who will and who won’t be ready for Week 1. Woolen is the most logical candidate since his surgery was not a major one and happened a couple of months ago.

Pete Carroll said that all of their PUP guys are “healed” now from their previous injuries. Now it’s about making sure they’re back in football shape and strong enough to be back and stay that way. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) August 3, 2023

Notes

Evan Brown’s day at center

Again, the alternating days as first-team center between Evan Brown and rookie Olusegun Oluwatimi continues.

Anthony Bradford back at practice

The fourth-round rookie guard did not practice on Tuesday for undisclosed reasons, but he was out there on Thursday and working with the second-unit.

Tre Brown and Mike Jackson Sr continue to be the first-team outside CB pairing

With Woolen out, this has been the Day 1 training camp cornerback pair. Tre Brown has been on the leftt side, while Mike Jackson Sr has played out on the right (where Woolen normally plays). Rookie Devon Witherspoon has been getting his first-team snaps in the slot, and he says the transition has been comfortable.

Devon Witherspoon said he's enjoyed playing the nickel spot. Called it an "easy transition" once he got some reps at it.



"Some of the top guys go to the slot nowadays like it's not just a stationary, outside game anymore. So gotta be real physical about how you play," he said. — Curtis Crabtree (@Curtis_Crabtree) August 3, 2023

Pete reveals his training camp standouts

Boye Mafe had a pretty quiet rookie season, whereas Tre Brown has struggled to get on the field due to injuries. Carroll has praised them both in his assessment of camp thus far.

Carroll: Boye Mafe might be most improved from this time last year #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) August 3, 2023

Carroll: Tre Brown has had a terrific first week #Seahawks — Aaron Levine (@AaronLevine_) August 3, 2023

Mario Edwards Jr and Dre’Mont Jones also garnered praise from Carroll when reviewing defensive tape.

Highlight of the Day

Here’s a 4th down stop featuring Devon Witherspoon staying tight on Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Geno Smith had nowhere to throw.

Seattle’s mock game on Friday, Aug. 4 won’t be live streamed but you can catch it live if you’re going to Lumen Field. The actual game should start at about 5:20pm PT.