The Seattle Seahawks got themselves to the 53-man regular season limit on Tuesday, and with the waiver claim deadline passing as of 9 AM PT on Wednesday the team can begin to assemble its 16-man practice squad for the 2023 NFL season.

Players who are not subject to waivers like Ben Burr-Kirven and Joey Hunt can go to another active roster as free agents, or they can sign to a practice squad. Everyone else who goes through the waiver wire must wait until they clear waivers to be eligible to sign onto a practice squad.

For what it’s worth, Seattle is 20th in the waiver wire should they want to claim anyone, but at 53 players they’d have to make room by letting someone go or placing someone on injured reserve.

We have a full explainer on the rules and regulations of the practice squad, which you can click here.

Throughout the day we will be monitoring rumors, reports, and confirmations of Seahawks practice squad additions, and we’ll keep tabs on any waived/released Seahawks who have signed elsewhere.

No Seahawks players claimed off waivers

WR Easop Winston Jr reportedly will head to the practice squad

WR Easop Winston Jr is coming back to the Seahawks on the practice squad, I’m told — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 30, 2023

Report: Preseason standout Levi Bell signing to practice squad

Hearing OLB/DE Levi Bell is coming back to the Seahawks on the practice squad as well. Bell led Seattle in QB pressures and QB hits in the preseason. Did a little bit of everything playing on the edge, interior and fullback. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) August 30, 2023

Report: Ty Okada is signing to the practice squad

The Seahawks are re-signing S Ty Okada to their practice squad, a source tells me. Okada, a UDFA from Montana State, was part of Seattle's cuts yesterday and cleared waivers. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 30, 2023

Report: Patrick O’Connell is joining the squad as well

The Seahawks are re-signing LB Patrick O'Connell to their practice squad, a source tells me. O'Connell, a UDFA from Montana, was waived by Seattle yesterday. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 30, 2023

Report: Holton Ahlers is practice squad bound

Former Conley and ECU star @holtahlers12 has officially re-signed with the @Seahawks for the team’s practice squad. More tonight on @wnct9 @9OYSSports @ECUPiratesFB — Brian Bailey (@bbaileywnct) August 30, 2023

Report: Tyler Mabry returning to PS

The Seahawks are re-signing TE Tyler Mabry to their practice squad, a source tells me. — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) August 30, 2023

Report: Good news, Matt Gotel fans!