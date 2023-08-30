 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Seahawks 53-man roster 2023 Seattle Seahawks initial 53-man roster is here!

Seattle Seahawks 2023 practice squad tracker

All the coverage you need on the Seahawks’ initial practice squad for 2023.

By Mookie Alexander Updated
Syndication: Green Bay Press-Gazette Sarah Kloepping/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Seattle Seahawks got themselves to the 53-man regular season limit on Tuesday, and with the waiver claim deadline passing as of 9 AM PT on Wednesday the team can begin to assemble its 16-man practice squad for the 2023 NFL season.

Players who are not subject to waivers like Ben Burr-Kirven and Joey Hunt can go to another active roster as free agents, or they can sign to a practice squad. Everyone else who goes through the waiver wire must wait until they clear waivers to be eligible to sign onto a practice squad.

For what it’s worth, Seattle is 20th in the waiver wire should they want to claim anyone, but at 53 players they’d have to make room by letting someone go or placing someone on injured reserve.

We have a full explainer on the rules and regulations of the practice squad, which you can click here.

Throughout the day we will be monitoring rumors, reports, and confirmations of Seahawks practice squad additions, and we’ll keep tabs on any waived/released Seahawks who have signed elsewhere.

Field Gulls is the place to be for any live updates, so keep pressing that refresh button! In the meantime, join us below in the comments section.

No Seahawks players claimed off waivers

WR Easop Winston Jr reportedly will head to the practice squad

Report: Preseason standout Levi Bell signing to practice squad

Report: Ty Okada is signing to the practice squad

Report: Patrick O’Connell is joining the squad as well

Report: Holton Ahlers is practice squad bound

Report: Tyler Mabry returning to PS

Report: Good news, Matt Gotel fans!

