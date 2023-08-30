Good morning! No need to beat around the bush; our Seattle Seahawks have cut the roster down to 53 players. Below in the links is not only analysis of the current roster, but probable moves. The coming days will further solidify the roster as the ‘Hawks prepare for game 1 at home versus the Rams. Who are you disappointed to have seen cut? Who are you excited for? Who’s on your practice squad? Let us know in the comments below.

Seahawks News

Seahawks 53-man roster (2023) - Seaside Joe

Who the Seahawks have decided to keep on the inital 53-man roster

Analysis: Breaking down Seahawks' initial 53-man roster for 2023 season - The Seattle Times

Following Seattle's final preseason game Saturday at Green Bay, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said the team hoped to keep as much of its roster together as possible. Tuesday, when cutdown day arrived, Seattle mostly did just that.

Orlovsky: Where Geno and Seahawks fit in NFC picture - Seattle Sports

How do the Seattle Seahawks compare to other NFC contenders? ESPN's Dan Orlovsky discussed that and the role of Geno Smith with Brock & Salk.

Seahawks Round-Up: DK Metcalf, Riq Woolen & Tyler Lockett Named To ESPN Top 100 For 2023 Season - Seahawks.com

ESPN polled NFL experts to rank the Top-100 NFL players ahead of the 2023 season, with a trio of Seahawks making the list.

Seahawks’ 53-man roster: First impressions after cutdown deadline - The Athletic

With several players who could land on injured reserve, the Seahawks' roster is far from settled after the 53-man roster deadline.

Seattle Seahawks Preseason Awards: MVP, Most Improved, Top Rookie - Sports Illustrated Seattle Seahawks News, Analysis and More

With the preseason now in the books and the regular season quickly approaching, which players made the strongest statements for the Seattle Seahawks in August?

NFC West News

Arizona Cardinals make moves to get to 53-man roster - Revenge of the Birds

The Arizona Cardinals initial 53-man roster for 2023 is almost here.

Former NFL GM Believes Arizona Cardinals Won't Play Kyler Murray This Season - Sports Illustrated Arizona Cardinals News, Analysis and More

Former NFL GM/VP Michael Lombardi believes the Arizona Cardinals won't play Kyler Murray at all this season.

Los Angeles Rams' Ethan Evans Reflects on Preseason Performance - Sports Illustrated LA Rams News, Analysis and More

Los Angeles Rams rookie punter Ethan Evans finished the preseason with the NFL's third-most average yards per punt.

Rams final 2023 roster: Why team cut Logan Bruss despite draft status - Turf Show Times

Logan Bruss misses Rams’ final roster; Joe Noteboom safe for now

49ers announce final 53-man roster: Ronnie Bell leads the rookie class - Niners Nation

Veteran DL Kerry Hyder Jr. has been released, but is expected to re-sign Wednesday

Instant Analysis of the 49ers 53-Man Roster - Sports Illustrated San Francisco 49ers News, Analysis and More

Breaking down the San Francisco 49ers' initial 53-man roster for 2023.

Around The NFL

Doug Pederson pulls ruthless move at NFL roster deadline - Larry Brown Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson pulled a ruthless move at the NFL's roster deadline on Tuesday.

Be patient with rookie QBs; Jets' defensive line is terrifying; and Cardinals fans, buckle up - Yahoo Sports

In the final preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald preaches perspective with C.J. Stroud and his fellow rookies, and wonders if Gang Green might be more threatening than actual gangrene this season.

NFL cuts tracker 2023: Live roster updates for all 32 teams - ESPN

With the 2023 season a week away, NFL teams were required to finalize their 53-man rosters on Tuesday. We tracked every team's cuts here.

Patriots waive QBs Bailey Zappe, Malik Cunningham, leaving Mac Jones without a backup - Yahoo Sports

Zappe started two games last season and was listed as Jones' primary backup prior to being cut.

Chiefs' moves include placing Chris Jones on reserve/did not report - NBC Sports

The Chiefs placed defensive lineman Chris Jones on the reserve/did not report list.

How the burpee turned the Detroit Lions into contenders - ESPN

From weekend warriors to elite athletes, everyone loves to hate burpees. But where did this perfect, exhausting movement come from? Here's how Dr. Royal H. Burpee's quest to strengthen an army evolved into a worldwide understanding of pain and gain.

2023 NFL cutdown deadline Debrief: Backup QBs have fates decided; kickers on the move - NFL.com

What's next for Bailey Zappe after the Patriots parted ways with the backup QB? Now that the deadline to cut rosters to 53 before the 2023 NFL season has passed, Gregg Rosenthal highlights the stories that intrigued him the most.

Pat Freiermuth, Juwan Johnson among five NFL tight ends poised for a breakout season in 2023 - CBSSports.com

Don't sleep on these tight ends this season